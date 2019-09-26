Opportunities in the $14+ Billion Mobile Logistic Robots Market

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Sept. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Mobile Logistic Robots - Global Market Outlook (2018-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Mobile Logistic Robots market accounted for $2,933.83 million in 2018 and is expected to reach $14,146.2 million by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 19.1% during the forecast period.



The increasing need for safety among workers in the workplace and rising demand from online retailer are some of the factors fuelling market growth. However, high initial investment and difficulties faced while working in untested environments is one of the restraining factors for the market.



Based on End-user, Factory/Warehouse segment is likely to have a huge demand because warehouse robots are increasing the delivery and transportation of manufacturing units without acquiring extra cost to the effectively existing eco-system.



By Geography, North America is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to a surge in automation procedure among different business verticals and need to fasten up the complete operational and manufacturing processes.



Some of the key players profiled in the Mobile Logistic Robots market include Savioke, Omron Corp Adept Technology Inc, Mobile Industrial Robots, Kuka AG, GreyOrange, Fetch Robotics Inc, Clearpath, Asic Robotics AG, Amazon Robotics and Aethon Inc.



What the report offers:

Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic analysis: Drivers and Constraints, Product/Technology Analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis etc.

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Key Topics Covered



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 End User Analysis

3.7 Emerging Markets

3.8 Futuristic Market Scenario



4 Porters Five Force Analysis



5 Global Mobile Logistic Robots Market, By Type

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Tire Type

5.3 Crawler Type



6 Global Mobile Logistic Robots Market, By Function

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Packaging

6.3 Palletizing & Depalletizing

6.4 Pick & Place

6.5 Transportation



7 Global Mobile Logistic Robots Market, By End-user

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Factory/Warehouse

7.3 Healthcare

7.4 Hospitality

7.5 Other End-users



8 Global Mobile Logistic Robots Market, By Geography

8.1 Introduction

8.2 North America

8.2.1 US

8.2.2 Canada

8.2.3 Mexico

8.3 Europe

8.3.1 Germany

8.3.2 UK

8.3.3 Italy

8.3.4 France

8.3.5 Spain

8.3.6 Rest of Europe

8.4 Asia Pacific

8.4.1 Japan

8.4.2 China

8.4.3 India

8.4.4 Australia

8.4.5 New Zealand

8.4.6 South Korea

8.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific

8.5 South America

8.5.1 Argentina

8.5.2 Brazil

8.5.3 Chile

8.5.4 Rest of South America

8.6 Middle East & Africa

8.6.1 Saudi Arabia

8.6.2 UAE

8.6.3 Qatar

8.6.4 South Africa

8.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa



9 Key Developments

9.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

9.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

9.3 New Product Launch

9.4 Expansions

9.5 Other Key Strategies



10 Company Profiling

10.1 Savioke

10.2 Omron Corp Adept Technology Inc.

10.3 Mobile Industrial Robots

10.4 Kuka AG

10.5 GreyOrange

10.6 Fetch Robotics Inc.

10.7 Clearpath

10.8 Asic Robotics AG

10.9 Amazon Robotics

10.10 Aethon Inc.



