Act-On Recognized as a Visionary in the 2019 Gartner Magic Quadrant for CRM Lead Management

/EIN News/ -- Portland, Ore., Sept. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Act-On Software, the customer-driven marketing automation platform, is recognized as a Visionary in Gartner’s 2019 Magic Quadrant for CRM Lead Management (click here for a complimentary copy).

“To us, the recognition for our fast time-to-value and overall ease-of-use perfectly aligns with what we hear from our customers. We continue to put our customers’ success at the forefront by providing an intuitive platform along with the necessary resources to quickly and efficiently drive marketing KPIs with less effort,” said Kate Johnson, CEO of Act-On. “Our key goal is to enable marketers of all skills and experience levels to drive more personalized buyer engagement and easily execute effective campaigns.”

Act-On customers use this powerful and intuitive multichannel marketing hub to attract prime prospects, convert more leads, increase conversion rates, and track their progress to optimize their efforts for continued success. With the most native CRM integrations of any provider, Act-On customers don’t have to worry about being locked to one CRM and MAP vendor while still being able to connect to their key sales and support technologies. Act-On’s unique approach is based on empowering customers to build a holistic marketing and sales technology stack that best fits their business needs.

Customers across multiple industries that trust Act-On to achieve their marketing objectives include Sharp Electronics, Red Lion Hotels, Oregon State University, Tower Federal Credit Union, Avery Dennison, and Plante Moran. These companies implement and leverage the Act-On platform to achieve great results — like Simpleview’s 196 percent increase in web qualified leads within four months and AuditFile’s trial-to-paid conversion rates that are consistently three times the industry average.

