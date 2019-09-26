Global Energy as a Service (EaaS) Market, Forecast to 2027: $126+ Billion Opportunity Analysis by Component, End-user and Geography

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Sept. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Energy as a Service - Global Market Outlook (2018-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Energy as a Service market accounted for $46.93 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach $126.02 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 11.6% during the forecast period.



Factors such as rising distributed energy resources and increasing cost of renewable power generation and storage solutions are fuelling the market growth. However, uncertainty about the agreement structure is hampering the market.



By End-user, the commercial segment is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period owing to the growing construction of smart buildings and infrastructures globally. By Geography, North America has a significant growth during the forecast period due to rising demand from power and oil & gas industry is driving the demand for market in this region.



Some of the key players profiled in the Energy as a Service Market include Alpiq, Bernhard Energy Solutions, EDF Renewable Energy, Edison, Enel X, Enertika, Engie, General Electric, Johnson Controls, Noresco, Schneider Electric, Siemens, Smartwatt, Veolia, WGL Energy.



Key Topics Covered



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 End User Analysis

3.7 Emerging Markets

3.8 Futuristic Market Scenario



4 Porters Five Force Analysis



5 Global Energy as a Service Market, By Component

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Services

5.2.1 Technical And Maintenance Services

5.2.2 Infrastructure Services

5.2.3 Other Services

5.3 Solutions

5.3.1 Building Optimization Solutions

5.3.2 Energy Portfolio Advisory Solution

5.3.3 Load Management & Optimization Solution

5.3.4 Off-Site Energy Supply

5.3.5 On-Site Energy Supply



6 Global Energy as a Service Market, By End-user

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Commercial

6.3 Government

6.4 Industrial

6.5 Residential



7 Global Energy as a Service Market, By Geography

7.1 Introduction

7.2 North America

7.2.1 US

7.2.2 Canada

7.2.3 Mexico

7.3 Europe

7.3.1 Germany

7.3.2 UK

7.3.3 Italy

7.3.4 France

7.3.5 Spain

7.3.6 Rest of Europe

7.4 Asia Pacific

7.4.1 Japan

7.4.2 China

7.4.3 India

7.4.4 Australia

7.4.5 New Zealand

7.4.6 South Korea

7.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific

7.5 South America

7.5.1 Argentina

7.5.2 Brazil

7.5.3 Chile

7.5.4 Rest of South America

7.6 Middle East & Africa

7.6.1 Saudi Arabia

7.6.2 UAE

7.6.3 Qatar

7.6.4 South Africa

7.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa



8 Key Developments

8.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

8.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

8.3 New Product Launch

8.4 Expansions

8.5 Other Key Strategies



9 Company Profiling

9.1 Alpiq

9.2 Bernhard Energy Solutions

9.3 EDF Renewable Energy

9.4 Edison

9.5 Enel X

9.6 Enertika

9.7 Engie

9.8 General Electric

9.9 Johnson Controls

9.10 Noresco

9.11 Schneider Electric

9.12 Siemens

9.13 Smartwatt

9.14 Veolia

9.15 WGL Energy



