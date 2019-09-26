Electric Vehicle Communication Controller Market to Register a CAGR of 31.8% During 2018-2027 - In-depth Industry & Opportunity Analysis

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Sept. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Electric Vehicle Communication Controller - Global Market Outlook (2018-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Electric Vehicle Communication Controller market accounted for $41.13 million in 2018 and is expected to reach $493.67 million by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 31.8% during the forecast period.



Huge investments by automakers in electric vehicles, growing demand for electric vehicles and advancements in charging solutions are the major factors driving the market growth. However, the lack of standardized charging infrastructure is restraining market growth.



Based on Vehicle Type, the Commercial Vehicles (CV) segment is likely to have a huge demand as these vehicles are used for the transportation and delivery of heavy loads over long distance and require high range and reliability.



By geography, Asia Pacific is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period owing to the initiatives taken by the governments of the developing economies as a result of the recognition of the growth potential of the electric vehicle market.



Some of the key players profiled in the Electric Vehicle Communication Controller Market include ABB, Blink Charging, Bosch, BYD Auto, Clippercreek, Efacec, Engie, Ficosa, Leviton, LG Innotek, Mitsubishi Electric, Schneider Electric, Siemens, Tesla, and Vector.



What the report offers:

Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

Market share analysis of the top industry players

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Key Topics Covered



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Emerging Markets

3.7 Futuristic Market Scenario



4 Porters Five Force Analysis



5 Global Electric Vehicle Communication Controller Market, By Charging Type

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Wired Charging (Plug-In)

5.3 Wireless Charging (Inductive Charging)



6 Global Electric Vehicle Communication Controller Market, By System

6.1 Introduction

6.2 EV Communication Controller (EVCC)

6.3 Supply Equipment Communication Controller (SECC)



7 Global Electric Vehicle Communication Controller Market, By Electric Vehicle Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV)

7.3 Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV)



8 Global Electric Vehicle Communication Controller Market, By Vehicle Type

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Commercial Vehicles (CV)

8.3 Passenger Car (PC)



9 Global Electric Vehicle Communication Controller Market, By Geography

9.1 Introduction

9.2 North America

9.2.1 US

9.2.2 Canada

9.2.3 Mexico

9.3 Europe

9.3.1 Germany

9.3.2 UK

9.3.3 Italy

9.3.4 France

9.3.5 Spain

9.3.6 Rest of Europe

9.4 Asia Pacific

9.4.1 Japan

9.4.2 China

9.4.3 India

9.4.4 Australia

9.4.5 New Zealand

9.4.6 South Korea

9.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific

9.5 South America

9.5.1 Argentina

9.5.2 Brazil

9.5.3 Chile

9.5.4 Rest of South America

9.6 Middle East & Africa

9.6.1 Saudi Arabia

9.6.2 UAE

9.6.3 Qatar

9.6.4 South Africa

9.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa



10 Key Developments

10.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

10.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

10.3 New Product Launch

10.4 Expansions

10.5 Other Key Strategies



11 Company Profiling

11.1 ABB

11.2 Blink Charging

11.3 Bosch

11.4 BYD Auto

11.5 Clippercreek

11.6 Efacec

11.7 Engie

11.8 Ficosa

11.9 Leviton

11.10 LG Innotek

11.11 Mitsubishi Electric

11.12 Schneider Electric

11.13 Siemens

11.14 Tesla

11.15 Vector



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6j9ur1

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.