Global Energy Efficient Glass Market Report 2018-2027: Passive Glass (Photochromic, Thermochromic) & Active Glass (Suspended Particle Device, Electrochromic, Polymer Liquid Display Crystal, Others)

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Sept. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Energy Efficient Glass - Global Market Outlook (2018-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Energy Efficient Glass market accounted for $23.2 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach $41.79 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period.



The growing prominence of green buildings is driving the market. However, lack of access to raw materials and promotion of recycling are hampering the market.



The rise in focus on energy conversation and increase in global warming has led to the development of energy-efficient glass. Energy-efficient glass is used to reduce the ultraviolet and infrared rays that enter buildings. The glass does not compromise upon the volume of light entering the structure. Energy-efficient glass is made up of Nanocoatings, which reflects light. These coatings preserve the temperature of the building or room by not allowing the outside temperature to enter the room.



In terms of glazing, the triple glazing segment is estimated to have a huge demand due to the building contractors shifting to triple glazing energy efficient glass from double glazing energy-efficient glass, due to its excellent low emission properties. By Geography, Asia Pacific is estimated to have a huge demand due to the increasing disposable income; rising urbanization and population growth have led to industrial growth in this region.



Some of the key players in Global Energy Efficient Glass market include AGC, SCHOTT AG, Nippon Sheet Glass, Sisecam Group, Saint-Gobain, Vitro Architectural Glass, Morley Glass & Glazing, Sisecam Group, Sedak GmbH & Co. KG, Kaphs S.A and Metro Performance Glass.



What the report offers:

Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub-segments and the regional markets

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic analysis: Drivers and Constraints, Product/Technology Analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis etc.

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Key Topics Covered



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.4.1 Data Mining

2.4.2 Data Analysis

2.4.3 Data Validation

2.4.4 Research Approach

2.5 Research Sources

2.5.1 Primary Research Sources

2.5.2 Secondary Research Sources

2.5.3 Assumptions



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Technology Analysis

3.7 End User Analysis

3.8 Emerging Markets

3.9 Futuristic Market Scenario



4 Porters Five Force Analysis



5 Global Energy Efficient Glass Market, By Coating

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Soft Coat

5.3 Hard Coat



6 Global Energy Efficient Glass Market, By Technology

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Passive Glass

6.2.1 Photochromic

6.2.2 Thermochromic

6.3 Active Glass

6.3.1 Suspended Particle Device

6.3.2 Electrochromic

6.3.3 Polymer Liquid Display Crystal

6.3.4 Other Active Glasses



7 Global Energy Efficient Glass Market, By Glazing

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Single Glazing

7.3 Double Glazing

7.4 Triple Glazing



8 Global Energy Efficient Glass Market, By End User

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Building & Construction

8.2.1 Residential

8.2.2 Commercial

8.3 Consumer Electronics

8.4 Solar Panel

8.5 Power Generation

8.6 Transportation

8.6.1 Marine

8.6.2 Automotive

8.6.3 Aerospace

8.7 Other End-user



9 Global Energy Efficient Glass Market, By Geography

9.1 Introduction

9.2 North America

9.2.1 US

9.2.2 Canada

9.2.3 Mexico

9.3 Europe

9.3.1 Germany

9.3.2 UK

9.3.3 Italy

9.3.4 France

9.3.5 Spain

9.3.6 Rest of Europe

9.4 Asia-Pacific

9.4.1 Japan

9.4.2 China

9.4.3 India

9.4.4 Australia

9.4.5 New Zealand

9.4.6 South Korea

9.4.7 Rest of Asia-Pacific

9.5 South America

9.5.1 Argentina

9.5.2 Brazil

9.5.3 Chile

9.5.4 Rest of South America

9.6 Middle East & Africa

9.6.1 Saudi Arabia

9.6.2 UAE

9.6.3 Qatar

9.6.4 South Africa

9.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa



10 Key Developments

10.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

10.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

10.3 New Product Launch

10.4 Expansions

10.5 Other Key Strategies



11 Company Profiling

11.1 AGC

11.2 SCHOTT AG

11.3 Nippon Sheet Glass

11.4 Sisecam Group

11.5 Saint-Gobain

11.6 Vitro Architectural Glass

11.7 Morley Glass & Glazing

11.8 Sisecam Group

11.9 Sedak GmbH & Co. KG

11.10 Kaphs S.A.

11.11 Metro Performance Glass



