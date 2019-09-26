Multiple Industry Companies, Partners and Pundits Address Real World Global Supply Chain Trends and Issues at JAGGAER’s REV2019 Event

/EIN News/ -- RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., Sept. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Over 700 customers, partners, suppliers and thought leaders representing education, manufacturing, logistics, life sciences, retail and consumer packaged goods, among other industries, will be bring their real-world experiences and observations to JAGGAER’s annual REV event for an all-encompassing exploration of the global supply chain. The world’s largest independent spend management company’s annual procurement industry forum features three days of presentations on the technology trends shaping the global drive to digital transformation.

REV2019 happens October 1-3, 2019 at the Sheraton San Diego Hotel and Marina in San Diego, CA. REV2019’s central theme is “Educate – Innovate – Accelerate,” and is an expression of the company’s vision of enabling customers to achieve their business goals through effective application of tools designed to simplify procurement for any enterprise. Attendees will participate in breakout sessions, see live demos of features and functions, including the latest advancements in AI, RPA, and more in the Innovation Theater. Three fun evenings of networking and entertainment, include the REV Appreciation Party on Wed, Oct 2 – sponsored by Premier Plus sponsor, Discover Global Networks.

Highlighted presentations at REV 2019 include:



Innovation to Get Ahead & Stay Ahead of Market Volatility

By Julie Lambie Vice President, Supply Chain Solutions, Schneider Logistics

From Paper to Full Digital: The SIA Journey to Improve and Control Its International Procurement Processes

By Davide Breda Procurement Manager, SIA SpA, Italy

Innovations in Spend Management with Sourcing Optimizer – Panel Discussion

By Lori Hale Wendy’s QSCC, Jonathon Spiess Lyons Magnus , Hunter Mitchell, McCormick

Sourcing Streamlined - Having the Right Tools for the Job at Hand

By Amy Garrison Ardent Mills , Terence McMilon Ardent Mills

The Future of Procurement: A Fireside Chat

By Andrew Bartolini , Chief Research Officer, Ardent Partners

Carmen Gonzalez Associate VP, Strategic Procurement Service, Emory University, Christopher Uher, Pwc, Tj Nguyen, CCBSS

Technology Innovation: Artificial Intelligence Fueling Procurement Innovation

By Jesse White , VP Product Development, JAGGAER

Panel Discussion - RMM: Success and Future Considerations

By Tom Russell JAGGAER, Stan Kupchinsky, Celgene, Ron Moraski Renneslear Polytechnic Institute.

Transforming Construction Procurement with Digital Transformation Process

By: Alastair Robson, Turner & Townsend (UK)

Navigating Procurement Risk: Trade, Tariffs, and Tweets

By: Shefali Kapadia , Supply Chain Dive

REV2019 is sponsored by:

Discover Global Networks, Amazon Business, Consolidus, Lowe’s Pro Supply, Dot Scientific Ecovadis, EDM, Edgeverve/Infosys, Greenwing Technology, Huron Consulting Group, Commerce Bank, Connxus, nProdigy, RiseNow, JP Morgan Chase, TrustePoint, Baker McKinsey, and CDW-G.

“We are moving REV to the next level this year, with an extensive roster of real-life use cases demonstrating the power and innovation of our solutions across multiple vertical channels. This event enables our customers and partners to learn from each other and cross pollinate best practices. Additionally, we’ll be releasing news on some exciting developments on our roadmap that will be shaping the future of JAGGAER,” says Robert Bonavito, CEO, JAGGAER.

JAGGAER is the world’s largest independent spend management company , with over 2000 customers connected to a network of 3.7 million suppliers in 70 countries, served by offices located in the Americas, APAC, Asia and EMEA. JAGGAER offers complete SaaS-based Source to Pay eProcurement solutions with advanced Spend Analytics, Sourcing, Supplier Management, Contract Lifecycle Management, Savings Tracking, and intelligent workflow capabilities all on a single platform, JAGGAER ONE. JAGGAER has pioneered spend solutions for over two decades and continues to lead the innovation curve by listening to customers and stakeholders in all industry sectors, public services and academia. Additionally, JAGGAER holds 37 patents–more than any other spend management company.

