Trupanion Ranked #1 Medical Insurance Provider for Pets in Canada

SEATTLE, Sept. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trupanion , Inc. (Nasdaq: TRUP), a leader in medical insurance for cats and dogs, is rated the #1 provider of medical insurance for pets in Canada. Trupanion’s ranking is determined from current average consumer-ratings of five Canadian insurance companies on leading review websites.

Trupanion offers pet owners the highest value in the industry with 90% coverage of eligible expenses and no payout limits for the life of a pet. Additionally, Trupanion is the only provider with proprietary software that pays veterinarians directly at the time of checkout, eliminating the burdensome reimbursement model and changing the face of insurance for pets.

Best rated in Canada, pet owners with Trupanion can expect:

One simple policy created by veterinarians that pet owners can rely on when the unexpected happens.

Trupanion pays 90% of eligible expenses with no payout limits so pet owners don’t feel financially overwhelmed in a time of need.

Patented hospital software that revolutionizes the claims process – Trupanion pays the veterinarian directly before the pet owner leaves the hospital.

“It’s always great to be acknowledged for doing good things, but for me this rating is especially relevant because it reflects the input from real pet owners – people who have experienced our product and our member experience,” said Darryl Rawlings, CEO and founder of Trupanion. “That makes me immensely proud.”

Insuring more than 112,000 pets across all provinces, Trupanion has paid out more than $250 million to Canadian pet owners since 2000 when it was founded in British Columbia. With its exclusive hospital software, not only does Trupanion eliminate the reimbursement model for Trupanion members, it greatly increases the speed in which hospitals get paid – frequently in under 5 minutes.



“Trupanion’s hospital software is fundamental in providing great service to our clients,” said Chelsea Cardy, Hospital Manager for VCA Canada Horizon Veterinary Group. “It’s so quick and easy that we provide information to our clients faster and they can leave the clinic knowing their bill is finished, with no waiting period (except a few minutes). It really makes a difference on those bigger, unexpected surgeries.”

With Trupanion, pets receive the best care possible, members don’t have to wait weeks for reimbursement, and veterinarians can recommend what they believe is the best course of medical treatment.

Rooted in Canada

Rawlings, a B.C. native, founded the company in Vancouver - his home city at the time.

As a teenager, Rawlings experienced the loss of his two-year-old dog Mitzy when his family couldn’t afford the relatively routine surgery needed to save her life. Later in life, Rawlings drew upon that experience to create a new kind of medical insurance company for pets - one that was valuable to pet owners, their pets and veterinarians.

“I’m extremely proud of the work our employees do to help the pets we all love receive the best veterinary care,” noted Rawlings. “I truly believe that if Mitzy had Trupanion all those years ago, she would have lived a much longer and healthier life.”

Overall, Trupanion continues to thrive throughout North America delivering revenue growth that has consistently exceeded 20% in Canada. In fact, the longest enrolled pets on a Trupanion policy hail from British Columbia. A Shiba Inu from B.C. enrolled in 2001 and a domestic longhair named Vinney enrolled a year later.

Today, Trupanion has more than 500 employees throughout North America, including an office in Vancouver, B.C. Additionally, the workforce of Trupanion’s Canadian Territory Partners continues to grow and spans the country from Vancouver to Halifax.

About Trupanion

Trupanion is a leader in medical insurance for cats and dogs throughout Canada and the United States. For almost two decades, Trupanion has given pet owners peace of mind so they can focus on their pet's recovery, not financial stress. Trupanion is committed to providing pet owners with the highest value in pet medical insurance with unlimited payouts for the life of their pets. Trupanion is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol "TRUP". The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA. Trupanion policies are issued, in the United States, by its wholly-owned insurance entity American Pet Insurance Company and, in Canada, by Omega General Insurance Company. For more information, please visit trupanion.com

