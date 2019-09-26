Bell Media and Stingray Partner to Launch AUDIO360™ a New Audio Solution for Canadian Advertisers

/EIN News/ -- AUDIO360TM connects advertisers with 22 million weekly listeners through customizable multi-platform audio solutions

MONTREAL, Sept. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bell Media, Canada’s leading content creation company, and Stingray (TSX: RAY. A; RAY. B), a leading music, media, and technology company, have partnered to introduce AUDIO360TM, an advanced, multi-platform audio sales solution that brings together brands and consumers through the power of sound. AUDIO360TM gives brands access to 22 million weekly Canadian listeners across an unrivaled multi-platform audio offering.



AUDIO360TM is designed to meet the needs of Canadian advertisers looking to connect with Canadian listeners. AUDIO360TM’s multi-platform approach connects brands with their target listeners on the right audio platform, across the right channels, at the right moment in time.

AUDIO360TM is designed to reach, engage, and influence Canadian listeners through:

Digital streaming audio on the iHeartRadio Canada and Stingray Music apps

Terrestrial audio on more than 200 Bell Media and Stingray radio stations

Podcasts on the iHeartRadio Canada app

Sponsorship opportunities across Specialty Audio

AUDIO360TM enables advertisers to target customized audio messages by grouping consumers according to “Passion Segments” based on shared personas and purchase intention data. These segments include Millennial Moms, Tech Savvy Urbanites, Foodies, Home Enthusiasts, Baby Boomers, and Cultural Influencers, just to name a few. The result is a personalized audio advertising experience for listeners and more effective, platform-agnostic targeting for advertisers. AUDIO360TM can also help brands build custom audience segments based on their core consumers’ unique listening habits and purchase intentions.

AUDIO360TM Sound Studio, the creative storytelling division of AUDIO360TM, helps brands connect and influence listeners through customized multi-platform audio messaging that’s based on specific listening habits and interests of any target consumer segment.

“AUDIO360TM is a sophisticated audio advertising solution that combines best-in-class audience targeting and the country’s most extensive mix of multi-platform audio properties,” said Ryan Fuss, Senior Vice-President, Advertising Solutions, Stingray. “We are delighted to have combined our strengths with Bell Media in this groundbreaking partnership that helps transform listeners into consumers. Our combined unique scope of audio platforms and customized storytelling capabilities means audio advertising solutions at industry-leading scale. AUDIO360TM is truly audio everywhere.”

“We are excited to join forces with Stingray to deliver AUDIO360TM. This partnership leverages the incredible reach of our vast ad-supported audio content, which aggregates more than 250,000 podcasts, thousands of streaming channels, and more than 200 Bell Media and Stingray radio stations, creating the most complete end-to-end audio advertising solution in the country,” said Perry MacDonald, Senior Vice President Sales, English Video and Radio, Bell Media. “In an increasingly sophisticated and ever-changing audio landscape, AUDIO360TM delivers creative, innovative and customized opportunities to better serve advertisers by reaching, engaging, and influencing listeners from coast-to-coast-to-coast like never before.”

About Stingray

Montreal-based Stingray Group Inc. (TSX: RAY.A; RAY.B) is a leading music, media, and technology company with over 1,200 employees worldwide. Stingray is a premium provider of curated direct-to-consumer and B2B services, including audio television channels, more than 100 radio stations, SVOD content, 4K UHD television channels, karaoke products, digital signage, in-store music, and music apps, which have been downloaded over 150 million times. Stingray reaches 400 million subscribers (or users) in 156 countries. For more information: www.stingray.com .

About Bell Media

Bell Media is Canada’s leading content creation company with premier assets in television, radio, out-of-home advertising, digital media, and more. Bell Media owns 30 local television stations led by CTV, Canada's highest-rated television network; 29 specialty channels, including leading specialty services TSN and RDS. Bell Media is Canada's largest radio broadcaster, with 215 music channels including 109 licensed radio stations in 58 markets across the country, all part of the iHeartRadio brand and streaming service. Bell Media owns Astral, an out-of-home advertising network of 50,000 faces in five provinces. Bell Media also operates more than 200 websites; video streaming services including Crave, TSN Direct, and RDS Direct; and multi-channel network Much Studios. The company owns a majority stake in Pinewood Toronto Studios; is a partner in Just for Laughs, the live comedy event and TV producer; and jointly owns Dome Productions Partnership., one of North America’s leading production facilities providers. Bell Media is part of BCE Inc. (TSX, NYSE: BCE), Canada's largest communications company. Learn more at www.BellMedia.ca .





