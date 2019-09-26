$3.58 Billion Encoders Market Forecast to 2027

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Sept. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Encoders - Global Market Outlook (2018-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Encoders market accounted for $1.44 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach $3.58 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 10.6% during the forecast period.



Growing need for high-end automation across various industries is one of the major factors driving the market growth. However, varying international regulations and problems related with accuracy may hinder the market growth. Moreover, rising demand for artificial intelligence-based systems and upcoming technologies in automotive industry will provide ample opportunities for the growth of the market.



By type, rotary encoders segment is constantly enhancing due to their durability and excellent performance. Rotary encoders track motor shaft rotation to generate a digital position and motion information. They are electromechanical devices that are used to measure the number of rotations, the rotational angle, and the rotational position of equipment. By geography, Asia Pacific is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to rising demand in automotive and food & beverages in this region.



Some of the key players in this market include Rockwell Automation Inc., Sensata Technologies, Baumer Group, Heidenhain GmbH, IFM Electronic GmbH, Omron Automation, Maxon Motor Ag, Faulhaber Group, Dynapar Corporation and Posital-Fraba Inc.



What the report offers:

Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic analysis: Drivers and Constraints, Product/Technology Analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis etc.

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Key Topics Covered



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Technology Analysis

3.7 Application Analysis

3.8 End User Analysis

3.9 Emerging Markets

3.10 Futuristic Market Scenario



4 Porters Five Force Analysis



5 Global Encoders Market, By Type

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Rotary Encoders

5.2.1 Absolute

5.2.2 Incremental

5.3 Linear Encoders

5.3.1 Absolute

5.3.2 Incremental

5.4 Other Types



6 Global Encoders Market, By Technology

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Photoelectric

6.3 Magnetic

6.4 Optical

6.5 Other Technologies

6.5.1 Capacitive Encoders



7 Global Encoders Market, By Application

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Metal formation & Fabrication

7.3 Material Handling

7.4 Mobile Equipment

7.5 Aerospace



8 Global Encoders Market, By End User

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Food & Beverage

8.3 Automotive

8.4 Medical

8.5 Industrial

8.6 Cut-to-Length

8.7 Consumer Electronics

8.8 Registration Mark Timing

8.9 Conveying

8.10 Textile & Printing Machinery

8.11 Other End Users

8.11.1 Power

8.11.2 Mining



9 Global Encoders Market, By Geography

9.1 Introduction

9.2 North America

9.2.1 US

9.2.2 Canada

9.2.3 Mexico

9.3 Europe

9.3.1 Germany

9.3.2 UK

9.3.3 Italy

9.3.4 France

9.3.5 Spain

9.3.6 Rest of Europe

9.4 Asia Pacific

9.4.1 Japan

9.4.2 China

9.4.3 India

9.4.4 Australia

9.4.5 New Zealand

9.4.6 South Korea

9.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific

9.5 South America

9.5.1 Argentina

9.5.2 Brazil

9.5.3 Chile

9.5.4 Rest of South America

9.6 Middle East & Africa

9.6.1 Saudi Arabia

9.6.2 UAE

9.6.3 Qatar

9.6.4 South Africa

9.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa



10 Key Developments

10.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

10.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

10.3 New Product Launch

10.4 Expansions

10.5 Other Key Strategies



11 Company Profiling

11.1 Rockwell Automation Inc.

11.2 Sensata Technologies

11.3 Baumer Group

11.4 Heidenhain GmbH

11.5 IFM Electronic GmbH

11.6 Omron Automation

11.7 Maxon Motor AG

11.8 Faulhaber Group

11.9 Dynapar Corporation

11.10 Posital-Fraba Inc.



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/z49wvb

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com



