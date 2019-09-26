Tissue Paper Market to Exhibit CAGR of 5%; Market Growth is Driven by Increased Production Capacities of Leading Players | TMR

North America to Maintain a Leading Position in the Global Tissue Paper Market

/EIN News/ -- Albany, New York, Sept. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tissue paper product are key in maintaining hygienic, safe, and comfortable lifestyle. It is one of the most commonly used product across all sectors and geographies. According to the recent report by Transparency Market Research, the global tissue paper market is expected to grow at a steady CAGR of 5% over the course of the given forecast period of 2019 to 2027.

The global tissue paper market has five key regions viz. North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. Of these, the global market is currently dominated by the North America region. The growth of the regional market has skyrocketed due to increased production capabilities, affordable prices of raw materials, and availability of advanced technologies. The North America tissue paper market is flourishing on the value added innovation and is expected to continue to dominate the global market over the course of the given forecast period. For instance, in 2016, Better All Round, a UK based company introduced Ora paper towel in the US market. The key attributes and unique format of this paper towel gained huge traction and achieved easy market penetration.

Growth in Tissue Trading to Help North America Market

Another important factor that is helping the development of the tissue paper market in North America is because of the strong commercial business activities. This factor has been duly complemented by growth in the tissue trading that has thus resulted in the overall development of the market. The demand for small-sized sheets and lightweight tissue papers has gone down in recent years. However, the developments in the commercial sector has contributed significantly in the rise of AfH toweling products that are comparatively heavier than the traditional tissue papers.

Growth in the production capacities has also been the huge driver of the tissue paper market in North America. In 2017, First Quality Tissue, a US based company expanded its manufacturing capacity by launching the brand new Prime Line TAD tissues. This new tissue machine has the capacity to produce around 70,000 tons per annum and provides the tissue paper under the brand of Plenty™.

Acquisitions and Mergers are Key for Leading Market Players

With such growth factors and lucrative business opportunities, it is natural that the global tissue paper market has a highly competitive vendor landscape. There are several companies operating in the market are trying to achieve sustainable revenue model. This has led them to focus on developing innovative products and launch attractive marketing campaigns to get more customers. On the other hand, big players are adopting strategies such as merges, acquisitions, collaborations, and joint ventures to stay ahead of the competitive curve. For instance, in March 2019, Arjowiggins Greenfield’s plant was acquired by WEPA Group. The plant was located in France and would now help the company to enhance its production capacity by nearly 130,000 tons. The WEPA Group also took over the Northwood & WEPA Joint Venture and the Van Houtum Group Holding BV. These two companies are based in the UK and in the Netherlands respectively. This acquisition is another step taken by the company to bolster its brand and value position in the global tissue paper market.

Some of the key players in the global tissue paper market include names such as Kruger Products, Pudumjee Paper Product Ltd., Oji Holdings Corporation, Clearwater Paper Corp, Queenex Tissue Factory, Indeveco Paper Making, Saudi Paper Manufacturing Co., and Procter & Gamble among others.

This review is based on the research report published by Transparency Market Research titled, “Tissue Paper Market (Ply: 1-Ply, 2-Ply, 3-Ply and Above; Tissue Grade: Up to 20 GSM, 21 GSM to 40 GSM, Above 40 GSM; Application: Facial Tissues, Napkins, Towels, Bath and Toilet Tissues, Wrapping Tissues, Hygiene Tissues (Medical Tissues & Wipes); Material Source: Virgin Pulp, Recycled Pulp; End Use: Residential, Commercial (Hotels, Offices, Malls and Multiplexes, Hospitals, Schools and Colleges, Airlines and Railways, Others)) - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2019 – 2027”

Global Tissue Paper Market: Segmentation

Ply

1 – Ply

2 – Ply

3 – Ply and Above

Tissue Grade

Up to 20 GSM

21 GSM to 40 GSM

Above 40 GSM

Application

Facial Tissues

Napkins

Towels

Bath and Toilet Tissues

Wrapping Tissues

Hygiene Tissues Medical Tissues & Wipes



Material Source

Virgin Pulp

Recycled Pulp

End Use

Residential

Commercial Hotels Offices Malls and Multiplex Hospitals Schools and Colleges Airlines and Railways Others





