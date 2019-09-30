Global Automotive Parking Sensor Market Report 2019 by Technology, Trends, Opportunities, Top Key Players and more
Parking Radars (or Parking Sensor) are designed to alert the driver about obstacles while parking or reversing. The use of display along with parking Radar gives a more precise look to understand quickly about the obstacle in terms of distance and representation. This report focuses on Automotive Parking Sensor volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Automotive Parking Sensor market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.
Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of Automotive Parking Sensor in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India. For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their Automotive Parking Sensor manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Bosch
Denso
Fujitsu
Continental
Autoliv
Delphi
ZF
Valeo
Hella
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Segment by Type
Forward
Rear View
Segment by Application
Passenger Vehicle
Commercial Vehicle
Table of Content:
1 Report Overview
2 Global Growth Trends
3 Market Share by Key Players
4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application
5 United States
6 Europe
7 China
8 Japan
9 Southeast Asia
10 India
11 Central & South America
12 International Players Profiles
13 Market Forecast 2019-2025
14 Analyst's Viewpoints/Conclusions
15 Appendix
