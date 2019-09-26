$58+ Billion Medical Devices Packaging Market to 2027: Analysis on Wrap Films, Trays, Pouches, Clamshells, Cans, Boxes, Blister Packaging, Bags, and Other Products
/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Sept. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Medical Devices Packaging - Global Market Outlook (2018-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Medical Devices Packaging market accounted for $28.12 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach $58.06 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 8.4% during the forecast period.
The factors driving the market growth are rising innovations in the medical devices and longer shelf life packaging products. However, stringent government regulations in developed countries are restraining the market.
By Product, Wrap films is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period. They are polypropylene films which are considered for overwrapping and outer packing for sterile solution bags. Based on Geography, Europe is estimated to have a lucrative growth due to the strong safety protection of therapeutic equipment supported by government regulations will drive regional industry growth.
Some of the key players in the Medical Devices Packaging market are 3M, Amcor, Barger (Placon), Beacon Converters, Bemis Company, Berry Plastics, Constantia Flexibles, DuPont, Klockner Pentaplast, Mitsubishi Chemical, Plastic Ingenuity, Rollprint, TAKO, Technipaq and Texchem-pack.
What the report offers:
- Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments
- Market share analysis of the top industry players
- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
- Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub-segments, and the regional markets
- Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)
- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements
Key Topics Covered
1 Executive Summary
2 Preface
2.1 Abstract
2.2 Stake Holders
2.3 Research Scope
2.4 Research Methodology
2.4.1 Data Mining
2.4.2 Data Analysis
2.4.3 Data Validation
2.4.4 Research Approach
2.5 Research Sources
2.5.1 Primary Research Sources
2.5.2 Secondary Research Sources
2.5.3 Assumptions
3 Market Trend Analysis
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Drivers
3.3 Restraints
3.4 Opportunities
3.5 Threats
3.6 Application Analysis
3.7 End User Analysis
3.8 Emerging Markets
3.9 Futuristic Market Scenario
4 Porters Five Force Analysis
5 Global Medical Devices Packaging Market, By Packaging Material
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Plastic Resins
5.3 Paper & Paperboards
5.4 Glass Packaging
5.5 Foils
6 Global Medical Devices Packaging Market, By Product
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Wrap Films
6.3 Trays
6.4 Pouches
6.5 Clamshells
6.6 Cans
6.7 Boxes
6.8 Blister Packaging
6.9 Bags
6.10 Other Products
7 Global Medical Devices Packaging Market, By Material
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Aluminium
7.3 Non-woven Fabric
7.4 Paper & Paperboard
7.5 Tyvek
7.6 Plastic
7.6.1 Polymer
7.6.2 Polyethylene
7.7 Others Materials
8 Global Medical Devices Packaging Market, By Packaging Accessories
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Lids
8.3 Labels
8.4 Other Packaging Accessories
9 Global Medical Devices Packaging Market, By Application
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Disposable Consumables
9.3 IVDs
9.4 Monitoring & Diagnostic Equipment
9.5 Non-sterile Packaging
9.6 Sterile Packaging
9.7 Therapeutic Equipment
9.8 Implants
10 Global Medical Devices Packaging Market, By End User
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Retail Packaging
10.3 Contract Packaging
10.4 Other End Users
11 Global Medical Devices Packaging Market, By Geography
11.1 Introduction
11.2 North America
11.2.1 US
11.2.2 Canada
11.2.3 Mexico
11.3 Europe
11.3.1 Germany
11.3.2 UK
11.3.3 Italy
11.3.4 France
11.3.5 Spain
11.3.6 Rest of Europe
11.4 Asia Pacific
11.4.1 Japan
11.4.2 China
11.4.3 India
11.4.4 Australia
11.4.5 New Zealand
11.4.6 South Korea
11.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific
11.5 South America
11.5.1 Argentina
11.5.2 Brazil
11.5.3 Chile
11.5.4 Rest of South America
11.6 Middle East & Africa
11.6.1 Saudi Arabia
11.6.2 UAE
11.6.3 Qatar
11.6.4 South Africa
11.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa
12 Key Developments
12.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures
12.2 Acquisitions & Mergers
12.3 New Product Launch
12.4 Expansions
12.5 Other Key Strategies
13 Company Profiling
13.1 3M
13.2 Amcor
13.3 Barger (Placon)
13.4 Beacon Converters
13.5 Bemis Company
13.6 Berry Plastics
13.7 Constantia Flexibles
13.8 DuPont
13.9 Klockner Pentaplast
13.10 Mitsubishi Chemical
13.11 Plastic Ingenuity
13.12 Rollprint
13.13 TAKO
13.14 Technipaq
13.15 Texchem-pack
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/s6py02
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.