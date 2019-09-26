Top 3 reasons to attend the HPAPI USA conference 2019
HPAPI USA 2019
SMI Reports: Overview of networking opportunities and key features to expect from the upcoming HPAPI USA conference 2019, in BostonBOSTON, UNITED STATES, September 26, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With is less than 4 weeks until the 2019 HPAPI USA Conference 2019 taking place in Boston on 21st – 22nd October, key features of the two-day agenda as been released. The highly anticipated conference will gather the growing API community, filled with industry thought leaders and drug development experts involved in: HPAPI projects and risk assessments, containment strategies, the current ADCs landscape, manufacturing technologies and crisis management.
Meet and network with the leaders in the US HPAPI market including: AbbVie, Agios Pharmaceuticals, Allergan, Bionavigen, BSP Pharmaceuticals, Cambrex Corporation, Ewha Womans University, FPS Containment, Keith Jensen Consulting, Lonza Pharma and Biotech, Novartis Pharmascience, Purdue Pharma, SafeBridge Consultants, Sakari Consultants, SKAN, Takeda and Taro Pharmaceuticals.
As there is less than four weeks remaining until the conference, places are highly limited. Interested parties are advised to register soon to secure a place. Register at www.hpapi-usa.com/einPR7
Along with the great networking opportunities in the event, other key features include:
1) Demonstrating that exposure controls are effective
- Examples of control devices and their performance
- Where does the data come from?
- ADCs – can we really measure nanogramme concentrations?
Charlyn Reihman, Principal Occupational Health Consultant, SafeBridge Consultants USA
2) Emergency procedures for HPAPI Disasters and how to manage an HPAPI accident
- Gain-awareness of dangers of unforeseen circumstances and accidents for HPAPIs and learn of the fail-safes and back-up procedures that can be implemented to mitigate risk
- Understand the long term cost savings from planning and implementing emergency procedures
- How to manage risks in an HPAPI workplace environment to minimise the chance of disasters
- Learn of the best practices of disposing HPAPI waste
Aysha Ovais, EHS Professional, Taro Pharmaceuticals
3) Effective and safe containment solutions for biologics based HPAPIs along with cleaning and cross contamination requirements
- Regulatory requirements for highly potent biologics-based Pharmaceuticals
- Requirements for aseptic manufacturing and Containment
- Cleaning and Cross Contamination Requirements
Richard Denk, Head Sales Containment, SKAN
For the full, event details and speaker line-up, the brochure is available to download at www.hpapi-usa.com/einPR7
Proudly Sponsored by: BSP Pharmaceuticals | LONZA | Minakem | SafeBridge Consultants
Highly Potent Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients USA
Conference: October 21st – 22nd
Workshops: October 23rd
Venue: Sheraton Boston Hotel, USA
For sponsorship, exhibition and branding enquiries, please contact Alia Malick on +44 (0)20 7827 6168 or amalick@smi-online.co.uk
For media enquiries contact Neill Howard on Tel: +44 (0)20 7827 6164 or nhoward@smi-online.co.uk
About SMi Group: Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world’s most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk
Neill Howard
SMi Group Ltd
+44 2078276000
