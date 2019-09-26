Top Four Reasons to Attend SMi’s 3rd Annual Maritime Information Warfare Conference

Maritime Information Warfare 2019

SMi reports: Only a few days left to take advantage of the last early bird for the Maritime Information Warfare Conference, in London this November

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 26, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ahead of the Maritime Information Warfare conference , taking place on the 18th-19th November 2019 in London, SMi Group caught up with a few speakers to find out more about their role, future outlook, current projects and their thoughts on the upcoming event.Captain Alfred Turner from the US Naval War College who will be presenting on day-two, commented "...This conference is particularly unique to the field of information warfare because of its maritime theme. I appreciate the opportunity to be able to have focused conversations with military and civilian colleagues who similarly focus on the maritime aspects of information warfare...”The final early bird discount of £100 is expiring at midnight on Monday 30th September 2019. Interested delegates must register soon to secure a place at http://www.maritimeinfowarfare.com/einpr8 SMi are delighted to share their top four reasons to attend this year’s conference , including:1. STRONG SUPPORT FROM THE ROYAL NAVYCommodore Ian Annett, Assistant Chief of Staff Information Warfare and Chief Information Officer, Royal Navy will be presenting a keynote briefing on day-one of the event.The agenda covers the key themes from the Royal Navy's Exercises Information Warrior 2018/19, including: Artificial Intelligence, Information Exploitation and Big Data, Cyber Security and Defence, Command Control Communication and Computers, and Intelligence Surveillance Reconnaissance.2. INSIGHT INTO NATO MARITIME COMMAND’S NEW INFORMATION WARFARE DOCTRINECaptain Timothy Unrein, Operations Intelligence, NATO MARCOM will be presenting an opening address on 'Developing MARCOM’s Information Warfare Doctrine and the Effect on the Landscape of Maritime Information Warfare'.3. INTERNATIONAL SPEAKER LINE-UPWith 5+ hours of dedicated networking opportunities, delegates will have the chance to meet and network with senior military and industry experts from the UK, US, Canada, Spain, Portugal, France, Germany and many more.4. EXCLUSIVE PANEL DISCUSSIONJoint Forces Command, NATO Allied Maritime Command, US Naval War College, Edelman UK will join together to discuss 'How can NATO Nations Unify Information Warfare to Improve Interoperability'.The full two-day agenda and speaker line-up is available online at http://www.maritimeinfowarfare.com/einpr8 18 – 19 November 2019London, UKFor sponsorship and exhibition enquiries, please contact Justin Predescu on +44 (0) 20 7827 6130 or jpredescu@smi-online.co.ukFor any delegate enquiries, please contact Jamie Wilkinson on +44(0)207 827 6112 or email jwilkinson@smi-online.co.uk---- END ----About SMi Group: Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world’s most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.