5G Technology: World Market to Reach $667.9 Billion by 2026, Growing at a CAGR of 122.3% Over 2020-2026

According to the report, the global 5G Technology market will be valued at $5.54 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach $667.9 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 122.3% from 2020 to 2026.



This study includes the analytical depiction of the global 5G technology market along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

The report presents information regarding the key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2020 to 2026 to highlight the financial competency of the industry.

Porter's five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers in the industry.

The market growth is supplemented by the rise in number of IoT devices and adoption of edge computing, surge in demand for content streaming services, and increase in demand for low latency connectivity in industrial automation. However, challenges with small cell deployments and implementation of fiber backhaul impede the market growth. Conversely, the market is expected to witness significant development in the near future, owing to opportunities in autonomous vehicles and increase in investment in smart cities..



Asia-Pacific is estimated to be the largest region in the 5G technology market in response to great initiatives by government in key economies toward deployment of 5G spectrum. For instance, China's central government is associating in positioning of 5G network in China to increase earnings from the domestic market and develop industrial systems. Further, the government in South Korea is also supporting the telecommunications providers in development of 5G. Furthermore, wide presence of younger population in Asia-Pacific is increasing demand for digital applications including social gaming, media, and online video consumption, in such applications 5G network is expected to provide high data rate and thus, meet consumers expectations.



Moreover, Asia-Pacific is origin for many new entrants in multiple markets, which is also expected to fuel demand for 5G technology in the region. China secures the highest 5G Technology market share along with significant growth. This is attributed to factors such as governments investment and support for deployment of 5G spectrum. Furthermore, the strong R&D activities in China has helped Chinese industry for standard development and testing of 5G technology solutions in collaboration with international partners. For instance, China funded $400 billion in 5G to the manufacturers of 5G technologies. Nonetheless, China is targeting towards increase in domestic equipment in 5G network.



The smart surveillance sector is expected to be affected widely with the introduction of 5G technology. Governments, enterprises, financial institutions, and healthcare organizations alike are all expected and required to have a certain level of security and monitoring measures. As a result, there has been a dramatic increase in the demand for security applications such as smart surveillance, to monitor and record borders, ports, transportation infrastructure, corporate houses, educational institutes, public places, buildings, and others, which is expected to drive the 5G Technology industry growth.



The key players profiled in this report include Deutsche Telekom AG, Ericsson, Huawei Technology, Nokia, Orange S.A., Qualcomm Inc., Telecom Italia, Telstra, T-Mobile, and Intel Corporation. These key players have adopted strategies, such as product portfolio expansion, mergers & acquisitions, agreements, geographical expansion, and collaborations to enhance their market penetration.



Key Findings



Based on offering, the hardware segment is expected to generate the highest revenue in the global 5G technology market in 2020.

Based on end user, the automotive segment is expected to generate the highest revenue by 2026 in the global 5G technology market.

Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1: Introduction



Chapter 2: Executive Summary



Chapter 3: Market Overview

3.1. Market Definition and Scope

3.2. Key Findings

3.2.1. Top Impacting Factors

3.2.2. Top Investment Pockets

3.2.3. Top Winning Strategies

3.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.4. Key Player Positioning, 2020

3.5. Market Dynamics

3.5.1. Drivers

3.5.1.1. Growth in Number of IoT Devices and Adoption of Edge Computing

3.5.1.2. Surge in Demand for Content Streaming Services

3.5.1.3. Increase in Demand for Low Latency Connectivity in Industrial Automation

3.5.2. Restraints

3.5.2.1. Small Cell Deployments Challenges

3.5.2.2. Implementation of Fiber Backhaul

3.5.3. Opportunities

3.5.3.1. Increase in Investments in Smart Cities

3.5.3.2. Opportunity in Autonomous Vehicles

3.6. 5G Networking Technology Standards Overview

3.6.1. Wi-Fi

3.6.2. Worldwide Interoperability for Microwave Access (WiMAX)



Chapter 4: 5G Technology Market, by Offering

4.1. Overview

4.2. Hardware

4.3. Software

4.4. Services



Chapter 5: 5G Technology Market, by Connectivity

5.1. Overview

5.2. Enhanced Mobile Broadband (EMBB)

5.3. Ultra-Reliable Low Latency Communication (URLLC)

5.4. Massive Machine Type Communication (MMTC)



Chapter 6: 5G Technology Market, by Application

6.1. Overview

6.2. Connected Vehicles

6.3. Monitoring & Tracking

6.4. Automation

6.5. Smart Surveillance

6.6. VR & AR

6.7. Enhanced Video Services

6.8. Others



Chapter 7: 5G Technology Market, by End User

7.1. Overview

7.2. Manufacturing

7.3. Automotive

7.4. Energy & Utilities

7.5. Transportation and Logistics

7.6. Healthcare

7.7. Government

7.8. Media & Entertainment

7.9. Others



Chapter 8: 5G Technology Market, by Region

8.1. Overview

8.2. North America

8.3. Europe

8.4. Asia-Pacific

8.5. LAMEA



Chapter 9: Company Profiles

9.1. Intel Corporation

9.2. Deutsche Telekom AG

9.3. Ericsson

9.4. Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

9.5. Nokia Corporation

9.6. Orange

9.7. Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.

9.8. Telecom Italia

9.9. Telstra

9.10. T-Mobile USA, Inc.



