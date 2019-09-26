Analysis on the World Market for Retail & Wholesale (2014-2022) Featuring Wal-Mart Stores, McKesson Corporation, AmerisourceBergen Corporation, Cardinal Health, Costco Wholesale Corporation, and More

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Sept. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Retail And Wholesale Global Market Forecast To 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Where is the largest and fastest growing market for the retail and wholesale? How does the market relate to the overall economy, demography and other similar markets? What forces will shape the market going forward? The report answers all these questions and many more.



Asia Pacific was the largest region in the global retail and wholesale market, accounting for 39% of the market in 2018. North America was the second largest region accounting for 23% of the global retail and wholesale market. Middle East was the smallest region accounting for 3% of the market.



In 2014, many e-commerce retailers started offline stores. Birchbox, an e-commerce store opened its first physical store in Soho and companies like Bonobos and Warby Parker doubled the number of their brick and mortar stores in 2014. E-commerce retailers setting up offline stores are good news for brick and mortar concept because it validates the need for physical stores.



The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider retail and wholesale market, and compares it with other markets.

The market characteristics section of the report defines and explains the market.

The market size section gives the market size ($b) covering both the historic growth of the market and forecasting the future. Drivers and restraints looks at the external factors supporting and controlling the growth of the market.

Market segmentations break down market into sub markets.

The regional and country breakdowns section gives an analysis of the market in each geography and the size of the market by geography and compares their historic and forecast growth. It covers all the regions, key developed countries and major emerging markets. It draws comparisons with country populations and economies to understand the importance of the market by country and how this is changing.

Competitive landscape gives a description of the competitive nature of the market, market shares, and a description of the leading companies. Key financial deals which have shaped the market in recent years are identified.

The trends and strategies section highlights the likely future developments in the market and suggests approaches companies can take to exploit this.

The retail and wholesale market section of the report gives context. It compares the retail and wholesale market with other segments of the retail and wholesale market by size and growth, historic and forecast. It analyses GDP proportion, expenditure per capita, retail and wholesale indicators comparison.

Scope

Markets Covered: Retail, Wholesale , Motor Vehicle And Parts Dealers, Food And Beverage Stores, Gasoline Stations, Miscellaneous Store Retailers, Health And Personal Care Stores, Clothing And Clothing Accessories Stores, Electronics And Appliance Stores, Furniture And Home Furnishings Stores, Supermarkets And Hypermarkets, Convenience, Mom And Pop Stores, Department Stores & Other General Merchandise Stores, Ecommerce & Other Non-Store Retailers, Building Material and Garden Equipment and Supplies Dealers, Pharmacies and Healthcare Stores, Sporting Goods, Hobby, Musical Instrument, and Book Stores , Non-Durable Goods Merchant Wholesalers, Wholesale Electronic Markets And Agents And Brokers, Durable Goods Merchant Wholesalers

Companies Mentioned: Wal-Mart Stores.Inc., McKesson Corporation, AmerisourceBergen Corporation, Cardinal Health Inc., Costco Wholesale Corporation

Metrics Covered: Number of Retail Stores, Number of Enterprises, Number of Employees

Countries: Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, Vietnam

Regions: Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa

Time series: Five years historic and forecast.

Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita, retail and wholesale indicators comparison.

Data segmentations: country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.

Sourcing and Referencing: Data and analysis throughout the report is sourced using end notes.

Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary



2. Report Structure



3. Retail And Wholesale Market Characteristics

3.1. Market Definition

3.2. Key Segmentations



4. Retail And Wholesale Market Product Analysis

4.1. Leading Products/ Services

4.2. Key Features and Differentiators

4.3. Development Products



5. Retail And Wholesale Market Supply Chain

5.1. Supply Chain

5.2. Distribution

5.3. End Customers



6. Retail And Wholesale Market Customer Information

6.1. Customer Preferences

6.2. End Use Market Size and Growth



7. Retail And Wholesale Market Trends And Strategies



8. Retail And Wholesale Market Size And Growth

8.1. Market Size

8.2. Historic Market Growth, Value ($ Billion)

8.3. Forecast Market Growth, Value ($ Billion)



9. Retail And Wholesale Market Regional Analysis

9.1. Global Retail And Wholesale Market, 2018, By Region, Value ($ Billion)

9.2. Global Retail And Wholesale Market, 2014 - 2022, Historic And Forecast, By Region

9.3. Global Retail And Wholesale Market, Growth And Market Share Comparison, By Region



10. Retail And Wholesale Market Segmentation

10.1. Global Retail And Wholesale Market, Segmentation By Type, 2014 - 2022, Value ($ Billion)



11. Retail And Wholesale Market Segments

11.1. Global Retail Market, Segmentation By Type, 2014 - 2022, Value ($ Billion) - Motor Vehicle And Parts Dealers, Food And Beverage Stores, Gasoline Stations, Miscellaneous Store Retailers, Health And Personal Care Stores, Clothing And Clothing Accessories Stores, Electronics And Appliance Stores, Furniture And Home Furnishings Stores, Supermarkets And Hypermarkets, Convenience, Mom And Pop Stores, Department Stores & Other General Merchandise Stores, Ecommerce & Other Non-Store Retailers, Building Material and Garden Equipment and Supplies Dealers, Pharmacies and Healthcare Stores, Sporting Goods, Hobby, Musical Instrument, and Book Stores

11.2. Global Wholesale Market, Segmentation By Type, 2014 - 2022, Value ($ Billion) - Non-Durable Goods Merchant Wholesalers, Wholesale Electronic Markets And Agents And Brokers, Durable Goods Merchant Wholesalers



12. Retail And Wholesale Market Metrics

12.1. Retail And Wholesale Market Size, Percentage Of GDP, 2014 - 2022, Global

12.2. Per Capita Average Retail And Wholesale Market Expenditure, 2014 - 2022, Global



Companies Mentioned



Wal-Mart Stores Inc.

McKesson Corporation

AmerisourceBergen Corporation

Cardinal Health Inc.

Costco Wholesale Corporation

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/dumgyb

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.