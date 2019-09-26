Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. - Change of Adviser

/EIN News/ -- Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd.



(the “Company”)

Change of Adviser

26 September 2019 - Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (TSXV: FO, AIM: FOG) is pleased to announce the appointment of Cenkos Securities plc (“Cenkos”) as NOMAD and sole broker to the Company with immediate effect.

About Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd.

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd is an international oil & gas company engaged in the exploration and development of unconventional oil and gas assets, with the current portfolio focused in Australia, South Africa and Hungary. Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd is incorporated in British Columbia, Canada and headquartered in Dublin, Ireland with a technical team based in Budapest, Hungary.

For further information on Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. please visit www.falconoilandgas.com

About Cenkos

Cenkos is a leading specialist securities firm focused on UK small and mid-cap companies. Cenkos acts as a nominated advisor, sponsor, broker and financial advisor to a range of companies and investment funds, and is a leading adviser to oil and gas companies on AIM. Since inception in 2005, Cenkos has raised more than £18bn for its clients. Cenkos is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority and is a member of the London Stock Exchange. It has offices in London and Edinburgh.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Certain information in this press release may constitute forward-looking information. This information is based on current expectations that are subject to significant risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Actual results might differ materially from results suggested in any forward-looking statements. Falcon assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those reflected in the forward looking-statements unless and until required by securities laws applicable to Falcon. Additional information identifying risks and uncertainties is contained in Falcon’s filings with the Canadian securities regulators, which filings are available at www.sedar.com.



