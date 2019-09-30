Iron Casting Market 2019 Industry Trends, Sales, Supply, Demand, Analysis & Forecasts to 2025

Wise.Guy.

Iron casting is a ferrous metal that is considered one of the oldest ever used. The earliest record of iron cast products being used is in 5th century BC. This metal belongs to the iron-carbon alloy family and comes with a carbon content of more than 2% in its composition. There are so many uses of cast iron in different industries. This metal shows good fluidity, excellent malleability and can be cast into any shape required. Automobile parts, pipes, cylinder blocks and heads, machines, etc. are some products that are made using iron casting.

This report is an analysis of the detailed market study of the iron casting industry and its potential growth prospects during the forecast periods between 2018 and 2025. This report talks further about the capacity of the market, its production value, its current and forecasted revenue and its status in the present and future years. The growth in different industries like automotive, machinery and construction will create a demand for good quality cast iron products and this will factor for this industry’s growth. The global, regional and company level analysis of this market is done with precision and the report follows up with the challenges and restraints the market will face too.

Market Players:

Brakes India Ltd.

Dandong Foundry

Grede Holdings LLC

Grupo Industrial Saltillo SAB de CV

Hinduja Foundries Ltd.

Hitachi Metals Ltd.

OSCO Industries Inc.

ACAST

Benton Foundry

Brantingham Manufacturing

Decatur Foundry

Hua Dong Teksid

Qingdao Tian Hua Yi He Foundry Factory

Market Segmentation

There are basically four kinds of iron casts that are in demand. Grey cast iron is the most commonly used type. White cast irons are harder and come with a tougher surface. Malleable cast iron is commonly used like mild steel and ductile iron is similar to malleable iron but can be used for larger castings. All four types of irons and their demand and supply details are discussed in this report.

The different industries/applications that need iron casting products are industrial machinery, automotive, power, and energy sector and infrastructure and construction machines. There are a total of 13 different companies that are identified as key players in this market and their growth rate, their production value and volume, their detailed SWOT analysis, their market competitive landscape analysis, and their CAGR over the forecast period are all discussed in detail.

Regional Analysis

Based on the broader regions, this report covers the production and demand for iron casting in places like North America, China, Europe, Japan, India, and Southeast Asia. When the individual countries are considered, places like the United States of America, Canada, Germany, France, Russia, Spain, etc. are analyzed and their supply and demand details are given out. The distribution channels in these countries are also investigated in detail.

Industry News

Cast iron utensils and cookware were a common presence in Indian kitchens a couple of decades back. With time, Indians started adapting to newer and lighter materials like steel, and ceramic cookware.

