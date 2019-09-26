AMPnet Announces Partnership with Greenpeace and Investment Platform for Renewable Energy Projects on æternity Blockchain

All-in-one platform enables investment in energy projects, governance of project development, bill payments, and an electricity exchange

/EIN News/ -- VADUZ, LIECHTENSTEIN / AMSTERDAM, Sept. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (via Blockchain Wire) -- Æ Ventures, an investment company providing initial funding, acceleration and advisory support to blockchain projects, today announced that its portfolio company AMPnet, a whitelabel platform for running energy cooperatives and communities, is partnering with Greenpeace, a three million member global organization generating over $300 million a year in revenue to organize peaceful protests and comprehensive solutions and preservation policies for environmental problems. Greenpeace will use AMPnet’s crowdfunding platform to help fund renewable energy power plants around the world. AMPnet, a recent graduate of Æ Ventures’ Starfleet program, will also be running its technology and investment platform on æternity blockchain following its upcoming hard fork.

AMPnet serves the $50 billion a year energy communities market, which is made up of citizens who invest into renewable energy and trading electricity amongst themselves and are looking to automate their processes, which are mostly manual. Since most of the energy communities are too small to develop their own software, AMPnet is developing a white-label solution to facilitate automated and digitized customer onboarding, crowdinvesting, billing and electricity trading. AMPnet, built on æternity blockchain, addresses key challenges energy cooperatives face– like fragmented software for governance and utility, limited communication and no standard payment solution. Instead, AMPnet’s all-in-one solution simplifies the entire process from investing in renewable energy projects, governance and voting on project development, to payments and reporting.

“AMPnet provides tools for the modern energy supply and modern energy customer,” said Mislav Javor, Founder of AMPnet. “Partnering with Greenpeace, a world-renowned trailblazer in renewable energy solutions is an absolute honor and we are thrilled to lend our technology and investment platform to help fund more renewable energy power plants around the world.”

AMPnet consists of:

An investment platform that enables any energy community to run crowdfunding campaigns under their own brand or opt-in to a global exchange where all clients can trade project shares.

A retail energy platform to issue bills, track consumption and manage subscribers of electric utility, as well as provide demand side management and billing resolutions in under a minute.

An electricity exchange that automatically sells excess electricity on regulated electricity exchanges and enables users to leverage AMPnet licensed brokers to handle electricity trading.

AMPnet also enables users to automate project funding and access social media marketing and sharing tools, as well as automate billing and transactions. Users can access a global cooperatives market and exchange, powered by æternity blockchain; and can offload development of electricity management systems. AMPnet also ensures tax and legal compliance for investors and enables one-click investment traceability and reporting tools to members.

AMPnet will showcase its technology at æternity Universe One, the first conference dedicated to the æternity Blockchain’s growing ecosystem taking place September 20-21, 2019 in Prague. This milestone highlights AMPnet’s development since participating in Æ Ventures’ Starfleet Accelerator program where they received $100,000 USD in investment.

“As fostering innovative blockchain technologies for real-world impact is one of our core values, we are excited for AMPnet’s upcoming launch on æternity blockchain,” said Nikola Stojanow, CEO of Æ Ventures. “AMPnet’s solutions have the potential to improve the entire global ecosystem and we are proud of this partnership with Greenpeace to address environmental concerns around the world.”

For more information and to become a member, please visit https://ampnet.io/#why.

About AMPnet

Croatia-based AMPnet is a whitelabel, all-in-one platform for running energy cooperatives and energy communities. AMPnet consists of an investment platform for running renewable energy crowdfunding campaigns, a retail energy platform to issue bills, track consumption and manage subscribers of electric utility, and an electricity exchange to sell excess electricity on regulated electricity exchanges and leverage licensed brokers to manage trading. For more information, visit https://ampnet.io/#why.

About Æ Ventures

AE Ventures is an investment company providing initial funding, acceleration and advisory support to blockchain projects. The company also runs æternity Starfleet - a full-service global acceleration program for seed stage startups utilizing blockchain. For more information, please visit https://æternity-ventures.com.

About æternity

æternity is a public, open-source blockchain protocol that enables a platform for next-generation decentralized applications and high scalability. Its core components are written in the functional programming language Erlang, and its smart contracts are also functional. Unlike other blockchain platforms, the æternity protocol itself incorporates several essential technological features. æternity also features SDKs in Javascript, GO, Phyton, Java, as well as a middleware and a development suite that streamlines smart contract development. For more information, please visit https://æternity.com.





