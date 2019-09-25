Rubicon Global Receives 2019 Smart City Innovation Award from IoT Evolution World

RUBICONSmartCity Honored for IoT Innovation

/EIN News/ -- Atlanta, GA, Sept. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rubicon Global announced today that RUBICONSmartCity™ has received a 2019 IoT Evolution Smart City Innovation Award from IoT Evolution World , the leading online publication covering IoT technologies.



The award honors organizations delivering software or hardware solutions which enable the advancement of the smart home, smart city, and building industry.

The RUBICONSmartCity platform includes a smartphone-based mobile app, a plug-in device, and a web-based portal. The technology allows cities to track key metrics including service confirmations, missed pickups and issues at the curb, as well as vehicle usage and maintenance information, leading to more efficient operations, greater contributions to sustainability, and ultimately improved service for a city’s customers and citizens.

“The RUBICONSmartCity platform helps cities of all sizes leverage data to make smarter decisions about waste, recycling, and city operations, leading to improvements in sustainability and quality of life that map to an overall mission to end waste,” said Michael Allegretti, Chief Strategy Officer, Rubicon Global. “We are honored to be selected by IoT Evolution for the inaugural Smart City Innovation Award as further evidence of how Rubicon is bringing an innovative approach to the operational and sustainability challenges of cities today.”

“The solutions selected for the IoT Evolution Smart City Innovation Awards reflect leadership driving this fast-growing marketplace. It is my honor to congratulate Rubicon Global for their innovative work and contribution to this rapidly evolving industry,” said Ken Briodagh, Editorial Director of IoT Evolution.

“It is my pleasure to recognize RUBICONSmartCity, an innovative solution that earned Rubicon Global the 2019 IoT Evolution Smart City Innovation Award,” said Rich Tehrani, CEO of TMC . “I look forward to seeing more innovation from Rubicon Global in the future.”

RUBICONSmartCity has been rolled out in more than 35 cities across the U.S., including Atlanta, GA; Columbus, GA; Fort Collins, CO; Irving, TX; Montgomery, AL; Norfolk, VA; Philadelphia, PA; Santa Fe, NM; Spokane, WA; Tyler, TX; and West Memphis, AR. The solution is also available to purchase on Amazon Web Services (AWS) Marketplace , HGACBuy , and Marketplace.city . Cities interested in learning more about RUBICONSmartCity can visit https://www.rubiconglobal.com/smart-city/ to request a demonstration.

About Rubicon Global

Rubicon Global is a technology company that powers a digital marketplace, provides a suite of SaaS products for waste, recycling, and smart city solutions, and collects and analyzes data for businesses and governments worldwide. Using technology to help turn businesses into more sustainable enterprises and neighborhoods into greener and smarter places to live and work, Rubicon’s mission is to end waste in all of its forms by helping its partners find economic value in their waste streams and confidently execute on their sustainability goals. The company is a Certified B Corporation, affirming that Rubicon meets the highest standards of verified social and environmental performance. Through its technology, Rubicon is transforming the entire category of waste and recycling. With more than 1.7 million service locations worldwide, Rubicon Global is headquartered in Atlanta, GA, and has core teams in New York, NY, San Francisco, CA, St. Louis, MO, and Tinton Falls, NJ. Rubicon has been named a Great Place to Work™ in 2018 and 2019 and was awarded as one of Glassdoor’s “Top Ten Companies with Seriously Impressive Benefits” in 2018.

Stay up to date on all Rubicon news and information at http://www.rubiconglobal.com , or follow Rubicon on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook, and Instagram.

About Crossfire Media

Crossfire Media , co-publishers of IoT Evolution, is an integrated marketing company with a core focus on future trends in technology. We service communities of interest with conferences, tradeshows, webinars and newsletters. Crossfire Media has a partnership with Technology Marketing Corporation (TMC) to produce events and websites related to disruptive technologies. Crossfire Media is a division of Crossfire Consulting, a full service Information Technology company based in New York.

About TMC

Through education, industry news, live events and social influence, global buyers rely on TMC’s content-driven marketplaces to make purchase decisions and navigate markets. As a result, leading technology vendors turn to TMC for unparalleled branding, thought leadership and lead generation opportunities. Our in-person and online events deliver unmatched visibility and sales prospects for all percipients. Through our custom lead generation programs, we provide clients with an ongoing stream of leads that turn into sales opportunities and build databases. Additionally, we bolster brand reputations with the millions of impressions from display advertising on our news sites and newsletters. Making TMC a 360 degree marketing solution, we offer comprehensive event and road show management services and custom content creation with expertly ghost-crafted blogs, press releases, articles and marketing collateral to help with SEO, branding, and overall marketing efforts. For more information about TMC and to learn how we can help you reach your marketing goals, please visit www.tmcnet.com and follow us on Facebook , LinkedIn , and Twitter .

For more information about TMC and to learn how we can help you reach your marketing goals, please visit www.tmcnet.com .





