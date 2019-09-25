Republic of Moldova : Fourth and Fifth Reviews Under the Extended Credit Facility and Extended Fund Facility Arrangements, Completion of the Inflation Consultation, and Request for Extension of the Arrangements and Rephasing of Access-Press Release;…
Author/Editor:
International Monetary Fund. European Dept.
Publication Date:
September 25, 2019
Electronic Access:
Download PDF. Use the free Adobe Acrobat Reader to view this PDF file
Summary:
The economy continued to strengthen. Robust growth in 2018 was propelled by infrastructure and private investments, while private consumption continued to expand into 2019, supported by growing real incomes and bank lending recovery. Inflation slowed in 2018, but pressures are building up. The labor market improved significantly, with strengthening labor force participation, employment growth, and falling unemployment.
Series:
Country Report No. 19/305
English
Publication Date:
September 25, 2019
ISBN/ISSN:
9781513515434/1934-7685
Stock No:
1MDAEA2019002
Price:
$18.00 (Academic Rate:$18.00)
Format:
Paper
Pages:
86
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.