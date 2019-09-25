There were 576 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 165,521 in the last 365 days.

CrossFirst Announces Details of Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Release, Webcast and Conference Call

/EIN News/ -- LEAWOOD, Kan., Sept. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (Nasdaq: CFB) will release its third quarter 2019 results on Monday, October 21, 2019, with a press release issued after market close.

CrossFirst’s Chief Executive Officer, George F. Jones Jr., Chief Financial Officer, Dave O’Toole, and Bank Chief Executive Officer, Mike Maddox will hold a conference call and webcast to discuss third quarter 2019 results on Monday, October 21, 2019 at 4 p.m. Central time / 5 p.m. Eastern time.

Investors, news media, and other participants should register for the call or audio webcast at https://investors.crossfirstbankshares.com, participants may dial into the call toll-free at (877) 621-5851 from anywhere in the U.S. or (470) 495-9492 internationally, using conference ID no. 6057529.  Participants are encouraged to dial into the call or access the webcast approximately 10 minutes prior to the start time.  

A replay of the webcast will be available on the company website.  A replay of the conference call will be available two hours following the close of the call until October 28, 2019, accessible at (855) 859-2056 with conference ID no. 6057529.

ABOUT CROSSFIRST

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (Nasdaq: CFB) is a Kansas corporation and a registered bank holding company for its wholly-owned subsidiary CrossFirst Bank, which is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas. CrossFirst Bank has seven full-service banking offices primarily along the I-35 corridor in Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma and Texas.

Investor Relations/Media Contact:
Matt Needham
CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc.
913-312-6822
matt@crossfirst.com

