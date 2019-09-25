Centerra Gold Announces Board Chair Succession

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Sept. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Centerra Gold Inc. (“Centerra”) (TSX: CG) today announced that Michael S. Parrett will succeed Stephen A. Lang as independent Chair of the Board of Directors effective October 1, 2019. Mr. Lang, who joined Centerra’s Board of Directors in 2008 and has held the Chair position since 2012, will remain as a board member and support an orderly transition.



“On behalf of the Board, I would like to thank Steve for his significant contributions during his time as Chair and previously as Chief Executive Officer of the Company. His leadership and guidance at the Board level has been fundamental to Centerra’s success, including the recent completion of the Strategic Agreement with the Government of the Kyrgyz Republic,” said Scott Perry, President and Chief Executive Officer of Centerra.

Mr. Parrett, who has served as a director of Centerra since 2014, has over 35 years of experience in the mining industry, including having served as Chief Executive Officer of Billiton Base Metals, President and Chief Financial Officer of Rio Algom Ltd. and Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer and Controller at Falconbridge Ltd. He also has significant experience as a corporate director including serving as Chair of the Board of Gabriel Resources Ltd. He is a Chartered Professional Accountant and received his Bachelor of Arts degree in Economics from York University.

“As part of our ongoing succession planning Mike was identified as a highly qualified and capable successor. The Board is pleased to see Mike assume this Board leadership role and are excited to work with him to continue Centerra’s success for the benefit of its shareholders and other stakeholders,” said Sheryl Pressler, Chair of Centerra’s Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee.

About Centerra

Centerra Gold Inc. is a Canadian-based gold mining company focused on operating, developing, exploring and acquiring gold properties in North America, Asia and other markets worldwide and is the largest Western-based gold producer in Central Asia. Centerra operates two flagship assets, the Kumtor Mine in the Kyrgyz Republic and the Mount Milligan Mine in British Columbia, Canada and is building its next gold mine, the 100% owned Öksüt Mine in Turkey. Centerra’s shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) under the symbol CG. The Company is based in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

