Company Announcement Date: September 24, 2019 FDA Publish Date: September 25, 2019 Product Type: Food & Beverages Snack Food Item Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description Contain almonds, cashews and pecans Company Name: Weaver Fundraising, LLC Brand Name: Brand Name(s) Product Description: Product Description Trail’s End Chocolatey Caramel Crunch

Weaver Fundraising, LLC (Indianapolis, IN) is voluntarily recalling 15 oz. tins containing Trail’s End Chocolatey Caramel Crunch because they may inadvertently contain almonds, cashews and pecans. Persons who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to these tree nuts run the risk of a serious or lifethreatening allergic reaction if they consume the recalled products.

The recalled tins of Chocolatey Caramel Crunch were distributed to consumers through Boy Scout councils located in Houston, Texas and Corpus Christi, Texas beginning August 9, 2019. None of the product was distributed through retail stores.

The product is contained in an individual 15 oz. metallized bag within a tin bearing a label stating Trail’s End Chocolatey Caramel Crunch. The inner bag is stamped with the words “ACP CARAMEL”. Applicable labels are attached to this notice.

No illnesses have been reported to Weaver Fundraising, LLC to date. The Company’s ongoing investigation shows that the issue stemmed from an error made by one of its third party packagers in labeling the tins, and the situation has been remediated. No other Trail’s End products are affected by this recall.