Emergent BioSolutions Awarded $20 Million to Develop Diazepam Auto-Injector to Treat Nerve Agent-Induced Seizures for U.S. Department of Defense

/EIN News/ -- GAITHERSBURG, Md., Sept. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE: EBS) today announced that it has been awarded approximately $20 million to develop and manufacture an auto-injector containing diazepam (5 mg/mL) to treat nerve agent-induced seizures. Emergent’s device is being designed for intramuscular buddy-administration for use in military environments and for civilian emergencies.



Doug White, SVP and devices business unit head at Emergent BioSolutions, stated, “Emergent is pleased with this follow-on contract, which expands our opportunities to serve the needs of the Department of Defense (DoD) for modern and reliable auto-injectors to protect our military personnel against nerve agents. We are committed to meeting our customers’ high expectations and leverage our more than 20-year history of successfully partnering with governments in addressing public health threats.”

Under the multiple year agreement, awarded through the Medical CBRN Defense Consortium (MCDC), Emergent will develop a device, conduct studies to demonstrate consistent manufacturing, functionality, and usability of the final device, and complete regulatory activities required to obtain approval of the combination product by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

The MCDC was established by the Joint Project Manager for Medical Countermeasure Systems. It is a DoD initiative within the Joint Program Executive Office for Chemical and Biological Defense that provides U.S. military forces and the nation with safe, effective, and innovative medical solutions to counter chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear threats.

About Emergent BioSolutions

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. is a global life sciences company seeking to protect and enhance life by focusing on providing specialty products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats. We aspire to be a Fortune 500 company recognized for protecting and enhancing life, driving innovation, and living our values. Additional information about the company may be found at www.emergentbiosolutions.com. Find us on LinkedIn and follow us on Twitter @emergentbiosolu and Instagram @life_at_emergent.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any statements, other than statements of historical fact, including statements regarding our ability to reach consistency in manufacturing, functionality, and the potential uses of the final device, market opportunities and our ability to obtain FDA approval for the multi-drug auto-injector device and any other statements containing the words “believes,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “plans,” “seeks,” “estimates” and similar expressions, are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on our current intentions, beliefs and expectations regarding future events. We cannot guarantee that any forward-looking statement will be accurate. Investors should realize that if underlying assumptions prove inaccurate or unknown risks or uncertainties materialize, actual results could differ materially from our expectations. Investors are, therefore, cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statement. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date of this press release, and, except as required by law, we do not undertake to update any forward-looking statement to reflect new information, events or circumstances.

There are a number of important factors that could cause the company’s actual results to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements, including our ability to develop and consistently manufacture a product satisfying the DoD’s requirements; our reliance on a third party to manufacture and supply the product; the ability of our third-party supplier to maintain compliance with current Good Manufacturing Practices and other regulatory obligations; the success of our efforts to pursue FDA approval of the product; and the success of our commercialization and marketing capabilities and strategy. The foregoing sets forth many, but not all, of the factors that could cause actual results to differ from our expectations in any forward-looking statement. Investors should consider this cautionary statement, as well as the risk factors identified in our periodic reports filed with the SEC, when evaluating our forward-looking statements.

Investor Contact:

Robert G. Burrows

Vice President, Investor Relations

240-631-3280

BurrowsR@ebsi.com

Media Contact:

Lynn Kieffer

Vice President, Corporate Communications

240-631-3391

KiefferL@ebsi.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.