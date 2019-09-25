ANNUAL BRAS RAISE AWARENESS FUNDRAISER SET FOR OCT. 17

To learn more about Bras Raise Awareness and to purchase tickets, please visit www.brasraiseawareness.org.

The Bra Art Show & Auction started in 2015. Lauryn Ricketts, Meteorologist with Storm Team 4 - NBC Washington - is the official hostess.

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fishing for a Cure. Under the Sea. Butterfly Garden. Are all names of previous Bra Art Show submissions for the Annual Bras Raise Awareness – Bra Art Show and Auction. Who says bras can’t be art? And, who says you have to be an official artist to create masterful pieces of art? Cancer survivors, businesses, individuals, groups, etc. anyone may submit Bra Artwork to Auction off in support of the Loudoun Breast Health Network. This year’s annual event is set for Thursday, October 17 at 6:00pm at the SideBar in historic downtown Leesburg, Virginia.

Lauryn Ricketts, Meteorologist with Storm Team 4 (NBC Washington), is the official hostess and mistress of ceremonies for the evening. She is an advocate for breast cancer awareness and will kick-off the evening with a few stories from cancer survivors, educational opportunities from local medical vendors, and of course the presentation of the special cocktail to commemorate the annual art show and auction.

“When it comes to breast cancer, it’s an emotional and scary topic. We want to bring some levity to the dialog and host a charity event that will be an uplifting experience for all. It’s a way for us to show our support and share our hope and encouragement – all for a worthy cause. Each bra design has a story, some of inspiration and perseverance, and some just for fun,” said Nanette Parsons, Owner, Best Rack Around and Founder, Bras Raise Awareness.

Bras Raise Awareness started in 2015 as a fun event to raise awareness for breast cancer survivors during the month of October, but this annual event has turned into something more. It’s turned into a therapy group for people that have either survived cancer or who have lost loved ones to cancer. It’s a unique way to attract attention, through art, by decorating bras in different themes that can eventually be displayed in offices, retail shops or homes to spark the conversation of breast cancer awareness.

The evening will consist of Happy Hour Networking, Bra Art Show and Auction (to include a silent auction), Cancer Survivor Stories, Specialty Drinks, Food, Dancing, and most importantly raising funds for a very worthy cause, Loudoun Breast Health Network.

Anyone interested in attending the 2019 Bras Raise Awareness – Art Show and Auction, may purchase a ticket online at www.brasraiseawareness.org. Each ticket is $40.00, and the first 100 tickets purchased are promised an official swag bag of goodies.

###

Bras Raise Awareness – An annual fundraising event to raise funds for the Loudoun Breast Health Network and raise awareness for overall breast health. The annual event is presented by Best Rack Around and owner Nanette Parsons. Learn more at www.brasraiseawareness.org.

Best Rack Around – Best Rack Around is a specialty women’s bra and lingerie boutique that caters to all women. They are known for helping women that are hard to fit. Best Rack Around offers one-on-one service and provide Mastectomy and pre/post-surgical fittings. In addition, they provide maternity, sports, bridal, and first fittings. Located at Crescent Place, 454 Madison Trade Plaza, Leesburg, VA 20175. Learn more at www.bestrackaround.com.

Loudoun Breast Health Network - The Loudoun Breast Health Network (LBHN) has been an all-volunteer, 501(c)(3) non-profit organization since June 2007. LBHN's mission is to assist Loudoun County residents diagnosed with breast cancer through outreach and support. LBHN's programs are designed to provide financial and emotional assistance to clients and their families. Learn more at www.lbhn.org.

SideBar – Located in the heart of historic downtown Leesburg, Virginia, and half a block down the street from the historic courthouse, SideBar bridges the gap between old and new, with a menu firmly rooted in the past with a robust colonial shrub recipe program yet dipping its toes into innovative new food and booze techniques. Located at 24 South King Street, Leesburg, VA 20175. Learn more at www.facebook.com/SideBarLBG.

Lauryn Ricketts – Lauryn Ricketts is a meteorologist with Storm Team 4 and contributes to 103.5 WTOP radio weekday mornings. A native of Winchester, VA Ricketts has always had a passion for science, telling people she wanted to be a meteorologist since she was a young girl. Ricketts served as chief meteorologist at WHSV-TV3 in Winchester and also worked at WRIC in Richmond, at WTTG and WJLA in Washington, and at WMAR and WBFF in Baltimore. While at WHSV/TV3, Ricketts gained national recognition for her forecasting capabilities for “Snowmeggedon.” Both the December 2009 storm and the February 2010 storm individually dropped over 30” of snow on parts of the region, paralyzing the Mid-Atlantic. She has also had her hand in severe weather forecasting as well from Hurricane Isabel in 2003 that left parts of Virginia in ruins (including her forecast area of Richmond at the time) to the June 4, 2008 tornado outbreak that affected parts of the Shenandoah Valley and with several winter storms and summer storms while in Washington, D.C. (including the Derecho). An avid D.C. sports fan and a true life-long Washington Redskins fan, Ricketts played soccer in college then coached area high schools. As an expert in sports and weather, Ricketts began reporting on both for 104.9/105.5 FM THE Bone with PJ Elliott as well as with 106.7 The Fan “Overtime with Bill Rohland” and “Kevin and Roc” giving the “Official Tailgating Weather Forecast.” More recently you may have heard her on Sirius XM-Fantasy Channel giving weather outlooks for NFL Sunday. Lauryn is a huge supporter of the U.S. Military as her husband is a Major in the USMC. She lives with her husband and her cat Puffy in Alexandria, VA.





EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.