College of DuPage Hosts Inaugural Certified Nursing Assistant Symposium Oct. 26

/EIN News/ -- Glen Ellyn, Ill., Sept. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- College of DuPage will host the Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA) Symposium from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, in the Jack H. Turner Conference Center in the Student Resource Center on the College’s Glen Ellyn campus, 425 Fawell Blvd.

Presented by COD’s Office of Admissions and Outreach, in collaboration with the Nursing and Health Sciences Division, the symposium is an opportunity for current CNAs to increase their professional knowledge and skills, while acquiring six required professional development hours. View the agenda.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, employment rates for CNAs are projected to grow by more than 11 percent from 2016 to 2026, adding 2.4 million new jobs. Dr. Debra Gurney, College of DuPage Dean of Nursing and Health Sciences, said the symposium will help elevate the skillsets of those employed in this vital field.

“With a growing need for CNAs in Illinois, we are happy to offer this educational event for practicing CNAs employed in the community,” she said. “Within this symposium, we will provide CNAs with knowledge and skills related to best practices in the area of communication, geriatric care and other healthcare-related areas.”

The symposium will cover a variety of topics, including dementia care, palliative care, music therapy, cultural sensitivity and health care in 2030. In addition, attendees will partake in a tour of COD’s Health and Science Center, where they will explore cutting-edge labs and simulation centers used by the College’s health care programs. Attendees can also visit with healthcare representatives from Adventist GlenOaks Hospital, Advocate Aurora Health, Edward-Elmhurst Health, Elder Bridge, Independence-4-Seniors Home Care, Lexington Health Care, Oak Trace Retirement Community, 1776 Senior Care, Scrubs, Etc. and Sunrise Senior Living.

COD Nursing Professor Dilyss Gallyot will deliver the keynote address, “Communication 2.0 for the Healthcare Arena and Beyond.” As a critical care nurse, Gallyot considered it an honor to help patients navigate life’s greatest challenges. As an educator, she inspires, mentors and encourages her students to learn, grow and embrace the art of nursing. Gallyot received an associate degree in applied science from COD and her nursing and advanced practice nursing degrees, as well as two master’s degrees in nursing and business administration, from Northern Illinois University.

Event sponsors include the College of DuPage Foundation, BrightStar Care and Southern Illinois University Nurse Aide Testing.

Registration is free and includes lunch and materials. Learn more. For questions, email cnasymposium@cod.edu.

College of DuPage is regionally accredited by the Higher Learning Commission. Serving approximately 25,000 students each term, College of DuPage is the largest public community college in the state of Illinois. The College grants seven associate degrees and offers more than 170 career and technical certificates in over 50 areas of study.

Jennifer Duda College of DuPage (630) 942-3097 dudajen@cod.edu



