Former PLS Logistics Employees File Complaint for Unpaid Overtime Wages

PLS Logistics faces allegations of violating federal labor law by misclassifying certain workers as salaried and exempt from overtime

PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On Friday September 20, 2019, former employees of Pittsburgh Logistics Systems Incorporated (“PLS Logistics”) filed a class and collective action lawsuit (Case No. 2:19-cv-01210) against the company to recover unpaid overtime wages. PLS Logistics provides freight brokerage and third-party logistics services to clients across the country. Its business centers on assisting clients with delivering their products through purchasing third-party freight transportation services on their behalf.

Plaintiffs all worked as Account Executive Trainees for PLS Logistics. According to the Complaint, Plaintiffs had to make dozens of calls to potential new clients each day and constantly respond to phone calls and e-mails from existing clients. Plaintiffs have all claimed that they routinely worked overtime as a result.

Plaintiffs allege that PLS Logistics violated the wage and hour provisions of the Fair Labor Standards Act (FLSA) by misclassifying Account Executive Trainees as salaried rather than hourly employees. As a result, Plaintiffs claim that they and and other Account Executive Trainees were denied overtime wages. Plaintiffs allege that although they routinely worked more than (50) hours per week, they failed to receive “time-and-a-half” their regular rate of pay for all hours worked over forty (40) in a workweek.

Plaintiffs’ attorney Benjamin L. Davis, III of the Law Offices of Peter T. Nicholl explains, “when an employee is not actually performing administrative work at a level which would qualify them for an exemption under the law, they should be paid overtime premiums for working over forty (40) hours a week.”

Additional information regarding how other employees of PLS Logistics can join this case can be found here or by calling the Law Offices of Peter T. Nicholl at 410-244-7005. The case is entitled Catalo, et al. v. Pittsburg Logistics Systems, Inc. (Western District of Pennsylvania).

The Law Offices of Peter T. Nicholl is recognized as a leader in the field of wage and hour litigation. The firm has successfully handled numerous class and collective action lawsuits. The firm is committed to vigorously representing employees whose rights have been violated.

Media contact information: 410-244-7005



