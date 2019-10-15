WHIMSICAL INVITATION DESIGNER, MARILU VILLASANA, LAUNCHES MAGICAL PRODUCT COLLECTION FOR EVERY SEASON

MVDesignInk Unicorn and Glitz Collection Unicorn and Glitz Collection has every occasion and most holidays.

MVDESIGNINK is where happy lives in the details

UPLAND, CA, USA, October 15, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Designer Marilu Villasana from MVDesignInk.etsy.com has released a brand new Unicorn and Glitz Collection of invitations and are now available with the goal of delivering one-of-a-kind and magical options for every occasion and holiday. The Unicorn and Glitz Collection will be released on October 15, 2019.MVDesignInk is known for helping parents, grandparents and party planners, bring the love of all things whimsy to your special events.Thus, for the first time, designer Marilu has created an entire product line of her favorite, most popular and trendy unicorn invitations. She loves to focus on the memories that people make and starts every idea with thoughts she’s gathered in her sketchbook. The new Unicorn and Glitz Collection is scheduled to go live on October 15, 2019.The collection will be exclusively sold on the website mvdesignink.etsy.com where the limited products are scheduled to sell out by the end of the season.The invitations are designed to showcase unicorns and glitter inspired by the popular trend that makes parents, grandparents and party planners feel as though they were in a magical party celebrating with the children.Several products come in coral, pink and bokeh to capitalize on today’s trends.All invitations are digital or printed which means parents, grandparents and party planners will be able to download and print or have them ship to them.The Unicorn and Glitz Collection ranges in price from $12 to $20 on digital files.“I love creating invitations that you won’t find anywhere else,” Villasana says. “It starts with a sketch of an idea and from there, I try to build something that is special for my customers. That will help them create special memories. This new collection is full of so much love and energy, I’m so pleased to bring it to fans of my designs.”This new collection will feature the following:• Digital invitations with unicorns and glitz• Christmas, Valentine’s Day, St. Patrick’s Day, Easter and Birthday• Completely customizable• Multiple sizes• Photo integration – if applicable• Quick turnaround timesMV DESIGN INK is a premier one-of-a-kind destination for parents and grandparents in search of unique and playful designs for their invitations and stationery — birthday, graduation, baby shower and beyond.If you would like more information about this topic, please call Marilu Villasana at (909) 243-2684 or email mvdesignink@gmail.com.



