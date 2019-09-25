PURA – Puration Confirms CBD Beverage Order From Distributor Supplying Multi-Billion Euro Retail Grocery Chain Anticipated To Close This Week

/EIN News/ -- DALLAS, Sept. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via OTC PR WIRE -- Puration, Inc. (PURA) today announced that the company confirmed that it expects to close its first major order for EVERx CBD Sports Water in Europe later this week in response to the company’s European marketing campaign that kicked off last week at Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Arnold Sports Festival Europe in Barcelona. EVERx today is the leading CBD infused sports nutrition beverage with over $1 million in sales in 2018 and over $1 million in sales in the first six months of 2019 and targeting $4 million in sales by 2019-year end. The EVERx CBD Sports Water order anticipated later this week is expected to be announced as part of a series of PURA Corporate Updates taking place this week.



All New Comprehensive PURA Research Analyst Report

Earlier today PURA announced an all new research analyst report from Goldman Small Cap Research. Goldman originally published an extensive research report on PURA and the cannabis infused beverage industry one year ago followed by three subsequent updates to the original report. The most recent update was published last week in conjunction with a CBD Beverage Industry Survey conducted to primarily review new CBD beverage products being introduced by PURA. The recent update confirmed Goldman’s original research recommendations. With the magnitude of changes within the overall CBD Beverage Industry over the last year combined with the substantial growth and evolution of PURA’s business, a new comprehensive study of the industry and the company was warranted. The report includes new and upgraded investment recommendations .

EVERx CBD Sports Water is available for purchase on line at www.USMJ.com hosted by PURA’s partner North American Cannabis Holdings, Inc. (USOTC: USMJ).

For more information on Puration, visit http://www.purationinc.com .

Disclaimer/Safe Harbor:

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act. The statements reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events that involve risks and uncertainties. Among others, these risks include the expectation that any of the companies mentioned herein will achieve significant sales, the failure to meet schedule or performance requirements of the companies' contracts, the companies' liquidity position, the companies' ability to obtain new contracts, the emergence of competitors with greater financial resources and the impact of competitive pricing. In the light of these uncertainties, the forward-looking events referred to in this release might not occur. These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.



Contact:

Puration, Inc.

Brian Shibley

info@aciconglomerated.com

(800) 861-1350



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.