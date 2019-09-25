Exhibit City News Profiles Industry-Leading AV Company Total Show Technology

Total Show Technology - beMatrix LEDskin Display Technology

The fall edition of Exhibit City News includes a two-page spread highlighting TST’s reputation and influence on the evolution of the AV industry.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, USA, September 25, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Total Show Technology (TST) delivers audio, video, lighting, equipment rental, and show production for conventions, corporate meetings, trade shows, and nightclub live events. The September/October 2019 edition of Exhibit City News , a publication covering the meeting, convention, and trade show industry, includes a two-page spread highlighting TST’s reputation as an audiovisual (AV) production provider and the company’s influence on the evolution of the AV industry.TST owner Rick Pollock started his career managing AV operations for GES Exposition Services, a nationwide convention services contractor. Next, Pollock led the AV division at Heritage Display. In 1996, he formed Trade Show Technical, purchasing Heritage’s equipment and assets and hiring their staff. His small team based their operations out of the Sands Expo and Convention Center in Las Vegas.“I realized early on that event companies that wanted to stay relevant and competitive in the industry would need to make an investment,” he says. “I was ready and willing to make that investment.”Today, TST has widened its market by bringing in video walls, groundbreaking products like beMatrix LEDskin, and other advanced technologies and by offering full-scale production services to large corporate, association, nightclub, and trade show clients. These developments led to the company’s name change to Total Show Technology in 2018. The company is regularly known by the name TST.“TST was built from nothing to become the best AV production and rental company in the Pacific Southwest,” Pollock says. “Our clients stick with us because we provide exceptional service and get the job done right. We use audiovisual technology to draw people in and encourage them to really engage. The general sessions, meetings, and booths we support are showstoppers .”The company’s smaller size and lack of multiple layers of command allow them to be nimble and rapidly handle any challenge thrown at them. For example, TST’s people are empowered to make decisions and solve problems on show site. “In this industry, you’ve got to be able to move quickly,” Pollock says. “We’re a small, privately owned company, which means we can cater to clients’ needs.”Says TST account executive Melissa Skipworth, “It’s our job to be a behind-the-scenes solution that makes our clients’ headaches go away. If our clients need something, we make it happen.”While TST is stocked with high-tech gear, Pollock notes that the company’s success is due to the staff with the skill to install it and make it work. The average employee tenure with TST is eight years, which is unheard of in the industry. At TST, new employees start as shop assistants and undergo a rigorous, multi-year training program developed both in house and through InfoComm/AVIXA.“We hire self-motivated team players who want to build a career in the industry,” Pollock says. “When they start, they don’t know anything about the business, and in less than five years they’re experts.”In the fast-paced events industry, what you know – and who you know – is everything. “We know Vegas and the Pacific Southwest,” Skipworth says. “We know all the venues and the major players. We know what works, what doesn’t, and why. We have the loyal connections that open the right doors.”“In an industry where almost anything can go wrong,” Pollock says, “we make sure everything goes right.”About Total Show Technology (TST): TST is the total show production solution for anyone who hosts, plans, manages, or produces events, meetings, and trade shows. Based in Las Vegas, TST owns the Pacific Southwest market and travels with clients nationwide. TST provides audio, video, lighting, AV rental, AV staffing, LED/pixel repair, and event production for corporate and association meetings and events, nightclub live events, and trade shows.Whether you’re looking for audiovisual support or advanced event technologies that enable you to deliver your message effectively, TST helps your shows go off without a hitch and always makes you look good. For more information, visit www.totalshowtech.com ###



