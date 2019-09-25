Hoyer: Memo on Call Between Trump and Ukrainian President Is “Damning”

“The memorandum released by the White House this morning is damning. This presidency has been characterized by corruption, contempt for the rule of law, and the betrayal of public trust. This memorandum shows President Trump discussing the United States’ assistance to Ukraine before seeking foreign interference in the 2020 election. It is a striking abdication of his responsibility to put the security and integrity of our country first, instead putting his own personal interests first.

“It will not be enough for the White House to release this memorandum, which is not a transcript of the call. What must now occur is the transmission to Congress of the full and unredacted Inspector General’s report on the whistleblower’s complaint. The Senate passed a resolution last night calling on the White House to do so, and later today the House will echo that call. The American people deserve answers and must learn if their trust has been betrayed and their democracy put at risk.”