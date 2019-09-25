Tubular Membrane Market To Reach USD 1.29 Billion By 2026 | Reports And Data

Tubular Membrane Market Size – USD 0.73 Billion in 2018, Market Growth - CAGR of 7.3%, Tubular Membrane Industry Trends – The advent of concerns for reducing the cost related with Zero-Liquid Discharge.

/EIN News/ -- New York, Sept. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The increasing demand for tubular membranes in order to filter wastewater in industries and households owing to the rise in demand for consumers and growth in population and urbanization is propelling the market growth.

The global tubular membrane market is forecast to reach USD 1.29 Billion by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data. These membranes are special structures that are used in the food and beverage, pharmaceutical, and textile industries for various purposes such as for purification of wastewater in order to remove solid waste and many others.

The market for tubular membrane is influenced by the rising urbanization and industrialization. The rising adoption of tubular membrane related to Zero-Liquid Discharge systems is boosting this market growth. The reverse osmosis technique of this membrane is also used in the process of evaporation and crystallization of the ZLD systems which have propelled the market for membrane technology in the energy and power generation sector. The initial investments for this market is really high and use of thermal separation is affecting the market growth.

The factors mentioned above jointly create opportunities for market growth while factors such as critical effects of this membrane add limitations in the market. However, each element would have a specific impact on the market during the forecast period. Consistent developments in the sputter coating market owing to innovative efforts have improved the efficiency of such membrane materials.

In the Asia Pacific region due to the sudden rise in population and rapid urbanization, the market for membrane technology is propelling at a swift rate. The rising economy in counties like China and Japan due to magnificent political, social, and economic conditions are a contributing factor. Textile industries and pharmaceutical industries of the APAC region are using these membranes for the purification of wastewater.

Further key findings from the report suggest

Energy and power industries held the largest market share of 26.7% in the year 2018. The benefit of this membrane is that it can separate oily wastewater, solids and various other substances from the wastewater generated by this industry.

The organic product segment is forecasted to witness the highest CAGR of 7.6% during the forecast period. This segment is rising since there is a demand for environment friendly membrane which are used in chemical & petrochemical, food and beverage, and leather industry, among various others.

Reverse osmosis type process held the largest market share of 43.7% in the year 2018. China became the largest consumer of reverse technology owing to the ever-growing textile industry along with the food and beverages industry in this region because of the growing urbanization and industrialization. China became a leader in the world for the production and consumption of these membranes because of its low-cost labor, and rise in urbanization with expanding economy compared with other countries.

Asia Pacific is expected to witness the highest CAGR of 9.8% during the forecast period. Countries like India, China, Taiwan, South Korea, and Japan are rapidly catching up with the growth in the tubular membrane market. The manufacturing and consumption of these kind of membranes have shifted from North America to Asia.

Key participants Pentair Plc, Porex Corporation, Berghof Membrane Technology GmbH, Plansee, PCI Membranes, Spintek Filtration Inc., Duraflow LLC, Dynatec Systems Inc, Hyflux Ltd, and Microdyn-Nadir GmbH, among others.

Segments covered in the report:

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented into the global tubular membrane market on the basis of product type, application, end-users and region:

Application Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)

Membrane Bioreactors

Reverse Osmosis

Others

Product Type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)

Metal Organic Type

Inorganic Type

End-Users Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)

Chemicals & Petrochemicals

Food & Beverage

Energy & Power

Electrophoretic Coating

Leather

Pharmaceuticals

Textiles

Others

Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany France UK Spain Italy Rest of the Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa Latin America

Brazil

