Audit Court chief at international congress in Russia

Luanda, ANGOLA, September 25 - The chairperson of the Audit Court (TC), Exalgina Gambôa, attends the 23rd edition of the International Congress of Supreme Audit Institutions (INCOSAI) in Moscow, capital of the Federal Republic of Russia.,

According to a statement from the Audit Court to which Angop had access this Wednesday, the meeting began last Monday, and should extend until the 28th of this month, bringing together financial auditors from 194 countries.

One of INTOSAI's tasks is to analyze the practice of financial control conducted by members of the organization.

The event will address “Information Technologies for Public Administration Development” and “The Role of Supreme Audit Institutions in Achieving National Priorities and Objectives”.

Distribution channels:



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.