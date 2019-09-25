The Benchmark Company, LLC Announces Closing of Public Offering of Series D Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock Offering for Youngevity International, Inc.

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Sept. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Benchmark Company, LLC announced the closing on Sept. 24th of an underwritten public offering of 335,000 shares of 9.75% Series D Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Series D stock on behalf of Youngevity International, Inc. (YGYI).



The shares were priced at $25.00 and include 43,500 shares pursuant to the exercise of the over-allotment option and trade under the symbol YGYIP on Nasdaq. The Company received gross proceeds of $8,337,500, before deducting discount, commissions and estimated offering expenses.

The Benchmark Company, LLC acted as sole book-running manager of the offering.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities described herein, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Youngevity International, Inc.

Youngevity International, Inc. (NASDAQ: YGYI), is a multi-channel lifestyle company operating in 3 distinct business segments including a commercial coffee enterprise, a commercial hemp enterprise, and a multi-vertical omni direct selling enterprise. The Company features a multi country selling network and has assembled a virtual Main Street of products and services under one corporate entity, YGYI offers products from the six top selling retail categories: health/nutrition, home/family, food/beverage (including coffee), spa/beauty, apparel/jewelry, as well as innovative services. For investor information, please visit YGYI.com .

About the Benchmark Company, LLC

The Benchmark Company, LLC (BNCH) is a leading, full service corporate and investment bank dedicated to helping you successfully manage and grow your company through a comprehensive range of strategic advisory, capital raising, risk management, financing and investment solutions. We also offer a complete array of sales, trading and research services.

Our firm’s history dates back to 1988, and through the years we have built a reputation for delivering superior client service and in-depth market and industry expertise. At Benchmark, we are committed to your success. Our team of experienced professionals works closely with you to understand your unique needs and goals to provide sound, unbiased guidance that draws from the significant resources from across our entire universal banking platform. This collaborative Benchmark Team approach is focused solely on partnering with you to secure meaningful value throughout the life cycle of your company.

Based in New York City and with offices in San Francisco, Boston and Milwaukee, we work with a diverse mix of corporations, financial sponsors and institutional investors across the globe who have come to rely on our focused, individualized attention and trusted advise to deliver actionable ideas and seamless execution.

For further information please contact:

Elise Stern

Managing Director, Institutional Equities & Corporate Services

150 East 58th Street 17th Floor | New York, New York 10155

D: 212-312-6747 | estern@benchmarkcompany.com

Member FINRA/SIPC



