PURA – Puration Announces New Comprehensive Analyst Research Report on CBD Business and CBD Industry

DALLAS, Sept. 25, 2019 – Puration, Inc. (USOTC: PURA) today announced an all new research analyst report from Goldman Small Cap Research. Goldman originally published an extensive research report on PURA and the cannabis infused beverage industry one year ago followed by three subsequent updates to the original report. The most recent update was published last week in conjunction with a CBD Beverage Industry Survey conducted to primarily review new CBD beverage products being introduced by PURA.



The recent update confirmed Goldman’s original research recommendations. With the magnitude of changes within the overall CBD Beverage Industry over the last year combined with the substantial growth and evolution of PURA’s business, a new comprehensive study of the industry and the company was warranted. The report includes new and upgraded investment recommendations.

“With PURA It Is About “New and More”. New markets, plus new products, plus new opportunities, plus favorable future FDA regulations equal what we believe could be a doubling of sales next year to the $8M level. Thus, we raise our target price …”

The report addresses many dramatic changes in the overall CBD Beverage Industry ranging from the ever-evolving legalization of various aspects of the overall hemp and marijuana markets to the rapidly growing consumer awareness and acceptance of hemp and marijuana products.

Legalization Initiatives in The News Today Addressed In The Report:

“Senator Mitch McConnell has put the pressure on the FDA to expedite the path for lawful marketing of hemp-derived CBD products. His efforts could help unlock the current handcuffs and drive industry sales higher.”

Consumer Awareness and Acceptance Statistics Found In The Report:

"- Reports commented that 65 million Americans have tried CBDs with well over 60% finding the products to be effective

- CBD Users range in age from 18-65, with the majority of users in the 18-34 group

- Consumers procure products to treat anxiety, insomnia, and joint pain/inflammation.

- 50% say they are more effective than OTC products.

- 84% of users proclaim they are very or extremely effective.

- Consumers view these offerings as executing their personal health, and fitness needs.”

Report Excerpts on Puration’s Growth and Evolution Over The Last Year

“Puration, Inc. is a leading Texas-based, CBD-infused beverage provider. The Company’s flagship product, EVERx, which was introduced in 2017, targets the sports nutrition market. Puration plans to introduce new beverages as well as grow its product portfolio organically and through targeted acquisitions. The Company has spun off its cannabis cultivation segment to focus its efforts exclusively on its high-growth core CBD-infused beverage business. As part of the spin-off, the acquirer, NOUV, is set to provide a stock dividend to PURA shareholders in the near future.”

“New Products: PURA has just launched TranquiliTeaCBD, and we believe it will be a big hit. Interim results of our CBD user survey showed that CBD users preferred CBD-infused tea above all CBD-infused beverages. Full results of the survey will be released in early October. Plus, the Company is slated to soon release new CBD-infused coffee and beer products.”

“New Markets: Just this week, PURA introduced its offerings to key, large, European markets, opening up new sales channels which should generate meaningful sales next year.”

“Today, Pura’s EVERx is the leading CBD-infused sports nutrition beverage with over $1 million in sales in 2018 and over $1 million in sales in the first six months of 2019 and targeting $4 million in sales by 2019 year end.”

