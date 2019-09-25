Toyota and Motorq Collaborate to Help Customers Easily Leverage Actionable Insights from Toyota’s Connected Cars

Connectivity between Motorq and Toyota will enable rapid data capture and analysis

/EIN News/ -- SAN JOSE, Calif., Sept. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Motorq , a connected-car data and analytics software platform company and Toyota Motor North America, Inc. are collaborating to help fleet owners and managers of Toyota vehicles derive better business intelligence from their connected fleets. Through this collaboration, Motorq will be able to access and analyze near-real-time data from Toyota's connected vehicles and to provide fleet managers with actionable insights.



Leveraging Motorq's platform, customers can track the location of vehicles, identify vehicles that need maintenance, review their drivers' performance, and react quickly to incidents in the field. Moreover, fleet managers no longer need to install after-market devices for most use cases - they can simply leverage the advanced hardware Toyota has already embedded inside the connected vehicle at the factory.

Motorq’s cloud-based system ingests and monitors Toyota’s embedded telematics data, runs advanced analytics, contextualizes the insights with other information sets such as weather and mapping, and delivers those insights to customers via application programming interfaces (APIs) and other tools. Businesses can easily customize analytics and reporting options and also integrate the insights into their own applications and workflows.

Motorq’s data processing is governed by its consent-management system. Motorq works with customers to require and obtain all required consents and supports Toyota’s commitment to customer data privacy, as specified in the Automotive Consumer Privacy Protection Principles.

“Making the information seamless and secure for the customer entails deep integration between Motorq's platform and Toyota's technology infrastructure,” said Arun Rajagopalan, CEO and co-founder of Motorq. “We are thrilled to be working with Toyota Motor North America and Toyota Connected to help customers unlock the full potential of the data generated by Toyota vehicles.”

“Motorq’s solution adds significant value to the overall benefit of choosing connected Toyota vehicles for our fleet customers,” said Mark McClung with the Connected Strategy group at Toyota Motor North America. “We’re always seeking ways to help our fleet customers move their businesses forward, and Motorq does just that.”

About Motorq Inc.

Motorq is a venture-backed connected-car data and analytics software platform company that enables businesses (e.g., fleets) to leverage data and actionable insights from the emerging, fragmented set of advanced connected-car systems. Motorq’s cloud-based system performs ingestion, normalization, stream analytics processing, and data provisioning via APIs and other methods. Businesses use Motorq as a tool to implement connectivity-derived insights better, faster and cheaper, so they can focus on their core. Additional information is available at www.motorq.co or contact info@motorq.co .

