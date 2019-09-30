Global Construction Project Management Software Market 2019 Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2028
PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, September 30, 2019 -- Construction Project Management Software Market 2019
This report provides in depth study of "Construction Project Management Software Market" using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization.
The construction project management software helps in collaborating and managing the field team members of the projects. It assists the project managers in gaining control over the schedule as well as the different resources of the construction projects. The incorporation of the document management system into the construction project management software helps in easy access to the important documents of construction.
The recent report found on WGR, on the global Construction Project Management Software market has provided insights on several factors that are posing as drivers for the Construction Project Management Software market over the assessment period. The report also includes different volume trends, value aspects of the product/service, and the pricing history of the same. Some primary factors driving substantial growth in the global Construction Project Management Software market include mounting global population, technological developments, different relevant government regulations introduced and their impact, and the demand and supply mechanism functioning in the Construction Project Management Software market.
It covers the sales volume, price, revenue, gross margin, historical growth and future perspectives in the Construction Project Management Software market.
The Leading key players covered in this study:
Aconex Ltd
Procore
Oracle
Viewpoint, Inc
Odoo S.A
Buildertrend
CMiC
Sage
Co-construct
Jiansoft
e-Builder
Yonyou
MyCollab
Jonas
Jinshisoft
Microsoft
Fieldwire
GLODON
RedTeam
eSUB
Based on product, Market split by Type:
Installed-PC Software
Installed-Mobile Software
Cloud-based Software
Based on the end users/applications, Market split by Application:
General contractors
Building owners
Independent construction managers
Sub-contractors
Market segment by Region/Country including:
The global Construction Project Management Software market has been analyzed in detail on a global as well as a regional level. The report comprises a regional analysis for North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. For each of these regions, the report has included a study of the market extensively, taking the outlook, opportunities, and the latest trends into consideration.
Key Stakeholders
Construction Project Management Software Manufacturers
Construction Project Management Software Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers
Construction Project Management Software Subcomponent Manufacturers
Industry Association
Downstream Vendors
This research report categorizes the global Construction Project Management Software market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Construction Project Management Software market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.
