Thailand Mobile Wallet & Payment Market Opportunities, 2016-2025: Market Size Expected to Grow with a CAGR of 15.4% During this Forecast Period
/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Sept. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Thailand Mobile Wallet and Payment Market Opportunities (Databook Series) - Market Size and Forecast across 45+ Market Segments in Mobile Commerce, International Remittance, P2P transfer, Bill Payment, Retail Spend, Consumer Attitude & Behaviour, and Market Risk" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Report Description
According to the author, the mobile payment industry in Thailand is expected to record a CAGR of 15.4% to reach US$ 49,237.2 million by 2025. The mobile wallet payment segment in value terms increased at a CAGR of 15.4% during 2018-2025.
This report provides a comprehensive view on mobile payment / mobile wallet market size and growth dynamics, industry dynamics, retail spending, consumer attitude and behaviour, and competitive landscape in Thailand. The report focuses on data-centric analysis of mobile payment market dynamics to help companies understand business and investment opportunities along with risks.
It details growth dynamics in 45+ market segments (600+ KPIs) across mobile commerce, mobile P2P transfer (domestic and international remittance), mobile lending, and a range of other payment avenues in Thailand.
Report Scope
This report provides in-depth market opportunity analysis and growth dynamics of mobile payment industry in Thailand. Below is a summary of key market segments:
Market Size and Forecast
Mobile payment and mobile wallet market size and forecast across 45+ markets segments on three essential KPIs - mobile payment transaction value, volume and average transaction value.
Thailand Market Share of Key Mobile Wallet Companies:
- Provides market share by key players in value terms.
Thailand Market Share by Mobile Payment Technology: Provides market share by key mobile payment technologies:
- SMS / USSD
- NFC
- Code Based
- Web Based
Thailand Mobile Proximity Payment Market Size and Forecast
Mobile payment and mobile wallet market size and forecast by mobile proximity payment.
Mobile Wallet Usage Analysis by Consumer Profile: Drawing from proprietary survey results, this report identifies and interprets key mobile payment KPIs, including spend by age, gender, and income level in both value and volume terms.
Retail Spend Analysis through Mobile Wallet: Breaks down retail spend across 10 categories to provide detailed insights on consumer behaviour and changing dynamics of spend through mobile wallet. Retail spend categories tracked include food and grocery, health & beauty, apparel and footwear, books / music / video, consumer electronics, pharmacy and wellness, restaurants & bars, toys, kids & babies, media and entertainment, services
Thailand Mobile Retail Shopping Market Size and Forecast (2016 - 2025)
Market opportunity and growth dynamics in retail shopping by mobile payment transaction value, volume and average transaction value across following segments in Thailand
- In-Store Retail
- Online Retail
- Domestic Online Retail
- International Online Retail
Thailand Mobile Travel Booking Market Size and Forecast (2016 - 2025)
Market opportunity and growth dynamics by mobile payment transaction value, volume and average transaction value across following mobile travel booking segments in Thailand
- Offline Travel Booking
- Online Travel Bookings
- Online Flight Bookings
- Online Bus & Train Bookings
- Online Hotel Bookings
- Online Domestic Travel Bookings
- Online Domestic Flight Bookings
- Online Domestic Bus & Train Bookings
- Online Domestic Hotel Bookings
- Online International Travel Bookings
- Online International Flight Bookings
- Online International Bus & Train Bookings
- Online International Hotel Bookings
- Spend During Travel
- Transit & Toll - Metro & Cabs Bookings
Thailand Mobile Domestic and International Remittance Market Size and Forecast (2016 - 2025)
Market opportunity and growth dynamics by mobile payment transaction value, volume and average transaction value across the following domestic and international remittance segments in Thailand
- Domestic Remittance (P2P)
- Intra City P2P
- Inter State P2P
- International Remittance
- Outbound Remittance
- Inbound Remittance
Thailand Mobile Recharge, Bill Payment, and Other Payment Market Size and Forecast (2016 - 2025)
Market opportunity and growth dynamics by mobile payment transaction value, volume and average transaction value across the following mobile recharge and bill payment segments in Thailand
- Insurance Payments
- Fuel Bills
- Healthcare and Wellness Bills
- Rental Payment
- Mobile Recharge/Payment
- DTH Recharge/Payment
- Broadband/Data Cards Recharge/Payment
- Landline Recharge/Payment
- Credit Cards Payment
Thailand Mobile Financial Services Market Size and Forecast (2016 - 2025)
Market opportunity and growth dynamics by mobile payment transaction value, volume and average transaction value across the following financial services segments in Thailand
- Investment Payment
- P2P Lending
- Charity and Crowd Funding
- Social Gifting
- Fee
- Person to Government (P2G) Payment
Reason to Buy
- In-depth Understanding of Mobile Payment Market Dynamics: Understand market opportunities and key trends along with forecast (2016-2025) in Thailand.
- Develop Market Specific Strategies: Identify growth segments and target specific opportunities to formulate mobile payment / mobile wallet strategy; assess market specific key trends, drivers and risks in the mobile payment industry.
- Get Insights into Consumer Attitude and Behaviour: Understand changing consumer attitude and behaviour. Get detailed insights into retail spend through mobile wallet in Thailand.
Companies Mentioned
- TrueMoney
- Line Pay
- mPay
- AirPay
- SCB Easy
- K Plus
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/c2wb3o
