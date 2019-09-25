Sermonix to Present Poster on Oncologists’ Perception of Sexual Intimacy Issues in Treatment of Metastatic Breast Cancer at 2019 North American Menopause Society Annual Meeting

Sept. 26 presentation in Chicago demonstrates the need for improvement in practitioners’ understanding of patients’ intimacy concerns

/EIN News/ -- COLUMBUS, Ohio, Sept. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sermonix Pharmaceuticals Inc., a privately held biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of female-specific oncology products in the precision medicine metastatic breast cancer arena, today announced that it will present a poster at the 2019 Annual Meeting of the North American Menopause Society (NAMS) on oncologists’ perception of sexual intimacy concerns by patients with metastatic breast cancer.

The presentation of the poster “Oncologists’ Perception of Sexual Intimacy Issues in Metastatic Breast Cancer: An Opportunity to Address Patientsʼ Concerns and Improve Quality of Life” will be held Sept. 26 from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Hyatt Regency in Chicago.

"This survey’s results confirm the need for oncology practitioner medical education programs that increase awareness, knowledge, and communication tools, providing patients undergoing treatment for metastatic breast cancer with options and resources that may improve their ability to be intimate with partners as they traverse their challenging journey,” said presenting author Dr. Lisa Larkin, M.D., founder and chief executive officer of Ms. Medicine. “I look forward to detailing the survey’s findings at the NAMS Annual Meeting.”

The study follows a University of Michigan patient-based survey that found sexual concerns were very common for women undergoing treatment for metastatic breast cancer and that these concerns often were overlooked by their oncologists.1



"Those of us with metastatic breast cancer know our lives will be shortened because of this disease, but our sex lives shouldn't suffer an even earlier death,” said Dr. Kelly Shanahan, a patient advocate and OB-GYN who in 2013 herself was diagnosed with metastatic breast cancer. “Sexual side effects of our treatments are real impediments to our quality of life, and the quality of life of our partners."

About Sermonix

Sermonix Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a privately held biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of female-specific oncology products and currently undertaking a Phase 2 clinical study of lasofoxifene, its lead investigational drug. The open-label, randomized, multi-center Evaluation of Lasofoxifene in ESR1 Mutations (ELAINE, NCT03781063) study will assess the efficacy of oral lasofoxifene versus intramuscular fulvestrant for the treatment of postmenopausal women with locally advanced or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive (ER+)/HER2- breast cancer with an ESR1 mutation and progression-free survival as the primary endpoint. As part of the study, a secondary endpoint will evaluate quality of life as measured by the validated Vaginal Assessment Scale (VAS) and the Vulvar Assessment Scale (VuAS) survey will be administered during the course of the trial.

Sermonix Pharmaceuticals was founded in 2014 by David Portman, M.D., a leading clinical researcher and expert in women’s health, menopause and selective estrogen receptor modulator (SERM) therapy. Sermonix’s lead product is oral lasofoxifene. The Sermonix management team, led by Dr. Portman, has significant experience in all stages of the drug development and regulatory process. Paul Plourde, M.D., vice president of oncology clinical development, was previously with AstraZeneca, where he was instrumental in the development and approval of tamoxifen, Arimidex® and Faslodex®. Barry Komm, Ph.D., chief scientific officer, was formerly head of the SERM program at Wyeth and Pfizer, playing a key role in the development and approval of bazedoxifene and Duavee®. Elizabeth Attias, M.M.Sc., Sc.D., vice president of business development, has extensive experience in pharmaceutical drug commercialization. Simon Jenkins, Ph.D. vice president of operations, has over 30 years of experience in global drug development leadership roles at Wyeth and Pfizer across a range of therapeutic areas. Sermonix non-executive chairman of the board is Anthony Wild, Ph.D., former president of both Parke-Davis Pharmaceuticals and Warner-Lambert’s Pharmaceutical Division. Learn more at https://sermonixpharma.com/ .

