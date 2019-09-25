HCSS and Command Alkon Announce Alliance to Create Value for Shared Customers and Partners in Heavy Civil Construction

Say Goodbye to Unloved Paper Processes and Hello to Simplification in Heavy Work

/EIN News/ -- BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Sept. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Command Alkon , the Leading Supplier Collaboration Platform for Construction’s Heavy Work, and HCSS , the Leading Heavy Civil Software Solutions Provider, announces a new collaboration partnership to streamline heavy materials management across contractors, suppliers, and haulers. The companies have aligned around their shared goals of eliminating paper tickets, removing manual tasks, and automating data flows so that inter-company operations are easier and much more friction-free on the jobsite.



“I’m thrilled to be working with Command Alkon, coming together to deliver greater value to the entire heavy civil ecosystem,” said JP Giometti, Executive Director of Global Strategy and Business Development at HCSS. “Removing data entry of material tickets and simplifying reconciliation are game-changers. Our customers will applaud their bulk material ticket information being automatically presented in their HCSS field and project management software applications.”

HCSS and Command Alkon collectively have 70+ years of proven performance in construction technology, each holding dominant market share on the buy-side and supply-side respectively. These leading positions together make their vision to digitally connect heavy work enterprises and workflows highly implementable; greatly accelerating time-to-value for all stakeholders.

“HCSS is a natural choice to partner with to automate hauler and heavy material data and workflows for the industry,” said Steve Cox, Vice President of Business Development at Command Alkon. “Harmonizing information digitally, from supplier production, schedule, dispatch, and transportation management systems through to software solutions in the hands of contractors and owners will enrich the experience for buyers and sellers alike.”

Longstanding practices in heavy materials management have proven tedious and error-prone; requiring numerous phone calls, emails, and handling hundreds of thousands of multi-part printed tickets across a many-to-many supply chain. Up to 40 touches are needed to successfully execute an order-to-payment process. The alliance between the companies removes this significant barrier to productivity and generates real-time information access.

“When conversations between our organizations began, we zoomed into the value we could deliver quickly to customers,” adds Giometti. “As a result of a focused collaboration effort, our shared customers can say goodbye to passing five-part printed forms back and forth to get the heavy job done.”

Integrations of their complementary product portfolios are enabled by the CONNEX Platform, delivering timely, accurate and trustworthy information to all stakeholders in real-time. When the right information is presented to the right person at the right time, performance across project schedule, cost management, and materials management is significantly improved.

“The common villain for everyone in the heavy work supply chain is the paper ticket,” adds Cox. “Connecting the dots digitally across systems will take the far too many touches required today down to a limited few or even one; making it seamless for everybody to work better together.”

To strengthen the alliance, accelerate execution, and ensure reliable interoperability, the companies are conducting joint Research and Development efforts alongside forthcoming Customer Feedback sessions. More details will be presented at ELEVATE – Construction’s Heavy Work Conference & Expo – in November in Chicago, and at the HCSS User Group Meetings (UGM) in January in Houston. Visit theheavyworkconference.com to attend ELEVATE and ugm.hcss.com to attend an HCSS UGM. More information on CONNEX is available at connexplatform.com .

ABOUT HCSS

Founded in 1986, HCSS is a leader in construction software and mobile applications solutions for the heavy civil, transportation, and utility industries. More than 80,000 professionals use HCSS software to improve their proficiency at estimating, job management, resource management, safety and equipment management. In addition to high-quality software, HCSS is known for providing world-class customer service with professional implementation planning, ongoing training, and instant 24/7 support, 365 days a year. For more information about HCSS, visit: www.hcss.com .

ABOUT COMMAND ALKON

At Command Alkon, we believe in building an amazing world. As the Supplier Collaboration Platform for Construction’s Heavy Work, we’re dramatically improving how contractors, bulk material suppliers, logistics providers, jobsite inspectors, project owners, and more interact. Our See Together, Work Together, and Grow Together capabilities deliver increased productivity, real-time visibility, keen business insights, and certainty of outcomes when building the things that matter. For over 40 years, our people, software and technology have empowered customers to achieve greater levels of quality and profitability across their projects and operations. Command Alkon is headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama and has offices in locations around the globe. For more information, visit commandalkon.com .



