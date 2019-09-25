CIO Leadership: HMG Strategy San Diego Technology Executive Summit: Leading Effective Business Transformation in the Face of Global Change

/EIN News/ -- Top technology executives speaking at the 2019 San Diego CIO Executive Leadership Summit include Colin Black, COO, CrowdStrike; Glenn Coles, GM and CIO, Yamaha Motor Corporation; Tony Costa, SVP and CIO, Bumble Bee Foods; Karen Gibson, SVP, Business Transformation, Quidel; Drew Martin, VP and CIO, Jack in the Box; Tom Peck, EVP, Chief Information and Digital Officer, Ingram Micro; and Steve Phillpott, CIO, Western Digital Corporation.



SAN DIEGO, Sept. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In today’s shifting economic and geopolitical landscape, enterprises must be willing to disrupt their existing business models—or find themselves disrupted by the competition. As innovation and new market entrants raise the bar across all industries, customer experience has emerged as the single most influential factor in determining success. CIOs play a pivotal part in enriching customer engagement by deploying advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), the Internet of Things (IoT) and data analytics to forge customer-focused business models. To effect tangible change, IT executives must exhibit powerful leadership, progressive thinking, and the ability to partner productively with C-suite and board of directors.

Such topics will drive the conversation at the 2019 San Diego Technology Executive Leadership Summit , produced by HMG Strategy and taking place on November 5, 2019, at the Hyatt Regency La Jolla at Aventine.

“CIOs today must be pioneers,” said Hunter Muller, President and CEO of HMG Strategy. “IT leaders have evolved far beyond ‘order takers’ and are fusing emerging technologies, process renovation, and a collaborative spirit to drive concrete business value and create competitive advantage for their companies.”

The San Diego Summit will open with two HMG Lead, Innovate, Disrupt Tech Talks, first from a UiPath executive, followed by Nicole Eagan, CEO of Darktrace, who will discuss how enterprises should embrace AI defenses to combat cyber-criminals who are, in turn, employing the same technology in their attacks.

Other noteworthy sessions will include:

An HMG Lead, Innovate, Disrupt Tech Talk from Harry Moseley, CIO of Zoom, who will explore the future of work, communications and collaboration, and explain how his company’s culture of trust, caring and focus on customer happiness ultimately helps drive innovation and speed

A panel of leading IT executives who will share use cases for leveraging advanced technologies such as AI, machine learning, data analytics and IoT to boost agility and operational efficiencies, accelerate time to market and sharpen their competitive edge

An executive briefing from Ben Martin, Executive Director and General Manager, Lenovo DCG Professional Services and Xaas

Presentation of SIM San Diego Scholarship Awards

A team of top technology search executives who will share critical insights into how IT leaders can successfully build their brands as thought leaders, talent magnets and attractive board members, ultimately boosting their career trajectory

A panel of IT luminaries who will detail how they are working with senior leadership to adapt their organizations’ business strategies and lay the groundwork for future success in the face of a fluctuating geopolitical landscape

A group of security experts who will explore the realities of encouraging business agility and innovation while effectively employing mitigation strategies and threat protection approaches

A team of established IT leaders and board members who will outline what it takes for CIOs to become boardroom-ready, how to land a board position along with the skills that are needed to be effective in a board role

