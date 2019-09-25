Nasdaq to Hold Third Quarter 2019 Investor Conference Call

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Sept. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) has scheduled its Third Quarter 2019 financial results announcement.



WHO: Nasdaq’s CEO, CFO, and additional members of its senior management team WHAT: Review Nasdaq’s Third Quarter 2019 financial results WHEN: Wednesday October 23, 2019

Results Call: 8:00 AM Eastern



Senior management will be available for questions from the investment community following prepared remarks.



All participants can access the conference via webcast through the Nasdaq Investor Relations website at: http://ir.nasdaq.com/ . An audio replay of the conference will be available after the call on the Nasdaq Investor Relations website or by dialing 855-859-2056 (U.S.) or 404-537-3406 (International); Conference ID: 6866897

Note: The press release for the Third Quarter 2019 results will be posted on the Nasdaq Investor Relations website at http://ir.nasdaq.com/ on Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at approximately 7:00 AM Eastern.

ABOUT NASDAQ

Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a leading global provider of trading, clearing, exchange technology, listing, information and public company services. Through its diverse portfolio of solutions, Nasdaq enables customers to plan, optimize and execute their business vision with confidence, using proven technologies that provide transparency and insight for navigating today's global capital markets. As the creator of the world's first electronic stock market, its technology powers more than 100 marketplaces in 50 countries. Nasdaq is home to over 4,000 total listings with a market value of approximately $14 trillion. To learn more, visit: www.nasdaq.com .

Media Relations Contact:

Allan Schoenberg

(212) 231-5534

allan.schoenberg@nasdaq.com

Will Briganti

(678) 504-6097

william.briganti@nasdaq.com

Investor Relations Contact:

Ed Ditmire, CFA

(212) 401-8737

ed.ditmire@nasdaq.com

-NDAQF-



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.