HONG KONG MOVIE STAR JOSIE HO MAKES NORTH AMERICAN DEBUT IN “LUCKY DAY”

/EIN News/ -- Toronto, Canada, Sept. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Written and directed by Roger Avary, the thriller “Lucky Day” is Josie Ho’s introductory role to North American audiences.

Just as the movie makes its way out to fans of Josie’s around the world “Lucky Day” is her breakout role in an international film which is scheduled to be released to North American select audiences on October 11th, 2019. Most famous for her role in “Dream Home”, Josie had this to say about working with Avary “this man is a true genius. I played a crazy lady named Mrs. Kok and I let loose and had fun with it, I made the crew laugh pretty hard”. The film stars a diverse cast, including; Luke Bracey, Nina Dobrev, Crispin Glover, Ella Ryan Quinn, Cle Bennet and more.

Josie’s scenes were filmed in Toronto, Canada. Josie said about working with Avary about making this film in Canada “was so cool for me because I went to school here and I think Roger is a creative genius”. Josie attended secondary school in Southern Ontario. About having Josie in this film Avary said “it was such a pleasure to work with Josie, I was thrown to know she was a fan of my work because I loved how she played in Dream Home, I was so excited she was willing to do a cameo for the film. She’s such a great improvisational actor”.

The Official Trailer for Lucky Day https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=K49dmQy5sqw

Josie Ho www.josieho.com

IMBD: https://www.imdb.com/name/nm0387319/

Josie Ho has had a prolific acting career over the last 20 years. She has acted in over 30 films, playing both lead and supporting roles. She is a celebrated actor in Hong Kong and Europe and famous for her roles in Dream Home (2010), Full Strike (2015) and In The Room (2015). She has received several awards for her work, including the “Time Machine” award at the 2018 Sitges Film Festival, and a Best Supporting Actress award at The PIFFA Supreme Awards 2017.

