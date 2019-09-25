Noble Capital Markets Launches Small and Microcap Equity Research Contest; Up to $7,500 Awarded to Winning Student

Awards include cash prizes, internship with Noble Capital Markets, trip to NobleCon investor conference, and more

/EIN News/ -- BOCA RATON, Fla., Sept. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NetworkWire – Noble Capital Markets Inc. announces the launch of its first College Research Report Challenge, designed to encourage college students to explore employment in the field of equity analysis.



The Challenge calls for each participant to prepare an institutional-quality equity research report on one of the more than 6,000 small and microcap companies listed on Channelchek.com, a research resource featuring balanced news and commentaries, advanced stock market data, webcasts and podcasts, and equity research.

Prizes awarded will include up to $7,500 to the winning student (or students, if the research is produced by a team); $5,000 for the winner’s college; a paid internship with Noble Capital Markets; video of the presentation ceremony featured on the NASDAQ Tower in New York City’s Times Square; and an all-expense-paid trip to South Florida to attend the 16th annual NobleCon investor conference, which will feature executive teams from 125 small-cap and microcap companies. NobleCon16 will be held Feb. 16-18, 2020, at the all-new $2.3 billion Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Hollywood, Florida.

The Noble Capital Markets Challenge is supported by high-profile sponsors including Salem Media Group, Tribune Publishing, NetworkNewsWire, and Kelly Staffing Services, as well as platinum sponsors NASDAQ and E.W. Scripps, which is well known for its National Spelling Bee.

“We are very pleased to be part of this Challenge,” said Lisa Knutson, CFO and EVP of Scripps. “Our company places a high value on education, and this contest is an excellent way to encourage college students to get a better understanding of the research process and, at the same time, discover the important contributions of small, innovative businesses in our economy.”

The idea for the Challenge came from a student enrolled in the Noble Capital Markets Analyst Internship Program. “He didn’t even have to finish the sentence before we jumped on the idea,” said Mike Kupinski, Noble Capital Markets director of research. “For a variety of reasons, we’ve seen a dramatic decrease in the number of graduates seeking employment as equity analysts. It’s actually a lot more exciting than it sounds, and this contest should provide a little more incentive for students to find that out.”

In a trend that began two decades ago, small and microcap companies have found it increasingly difficult to attract equity research coverage. Regulatory constraints, technology, the explosive growth of passive investing (ETFs), and liquidity issues have erased the incentive for Wall Street to invest in research. Traditionally, research written by SEC- and FINRA-licensed and regulated analysts was available only to institutions. In an effort to combat this dramatic decline in coverage and to broaden distribution of independent analysis of small and microcap companies, Noble Capital Markets now offers its research, at no cost, to anyone who registers on Channelchek.com.

“We’ve moved to a company-sponsored model that has allowed us to expand access to institutional-quality research and include groups who never received it before, like smaller investment advisors, family offices, independent brokers, self-directed investors and high-net-worth individuals,” Kupinski said.

Contest Guidelines

Contestants will be required to follow an established Wall Street format, including the following components: business description, headline and front-page bullet points (executive summary), investment appraisal, industry overview and competitive position, financial analysis, management and corporate governance overview, stock valuation, risk assessment, market rating and price target.

The Challenge is open to students – without restrictions relating to age or academic specialization – who are registered at an institute of higher learning anywhere in the United States, Canada or the Caribbean. Contest registration closes Dec. 15, 2019, and the deadline for submissions is Jan. 17, 2020. The winner/winners will be announced Jan. 31, 2020. Entries will be judged by a panel of FINRA-registered senior equity research analysts from Noble Capital Markets who have industry accreditations, including “Best on the Street” as determined by the Wall Street Journal Survey.

The full list of prizes as well as complete terms and conditions, required formatting and registration details are available at https://www.channelchek.com/college-contest.

About Channelchek.com

Channelchek, a new investment community dedicated exclusively to small and microcap companies and their industries, is tailored to fit the needs of self-directed investors and financial professionals. Launched by Noble Capital Markets’ parent company in November 2018, Channelchek is the first service to offer institutional-quality research to the public for FREE at every level without a subscription. More than 6,000 small and microcap companies are listed on the site, with growing content including advanced market data, webcasts, podcasts and balanced news. Channelchek is the small & microcap data place. https://www.channelchek.com

About Noble Capital Markets

Celebrating its 35th year in business, Noble Capital Markets is an SEC-registered and FINRA-licensed broker/dealer dedicated exclusively to serving underfollowed small & microcap companies through investment banking, market making and equity research activities. Key sectors include technology, media, transportation and logistics, and natural resources. https://www.noblecapitalmarkets.com

Channelchek Contacts

General NobleCon Information: https://www.channelchek.com/noble-con

Email: info@channelchek.com



Media Contact

NetworkNewsWire (NNW)

New York, New York

www.NetworkNewsWire.com

212.418.1217 Office

Editor@NetworkNewsWire.com

Mark Pinvidic

Managing Partner

Noble Capital Markets, Inc.

225 NE Mizner Blvd, Suite 150

Boca Raton, FL 33432

Direct Line (561) 994-5742

Email mpinvidic@noblecapitalmarkets.com

www.noblecapitalmarkets.com





EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.