Questex’s American Spa Debuts West Coast Women in Wellness Leadership Event

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Sept. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Spa’s Women in Wellness Leadership Conference from Questex will debut on the West Coast following the success of its inaugural event last fall in New York. Designed for women in the wellness industry looking to develop their professional and personal leadership skills, the Women in Wellness Leadership Conference will take place October 28, 2019, at The Waterfront Beach Resort Hotel, A Hilton Hotel, in Huntington Beach, CA.



“Following the smashing success of our debut Women in Wellness event on the East Coast, we’ve created a West Coast edition of this amazing event,” said Julie Keller Callaghan, vice president of content and business development for Questex Wellness Group and founder of American Spa’s Women in Wellness Leadership Conferences. “The powerful day-long conference will address the most pressing issues facing women leaders and leaders-to-be with compelling speakers and breakout sessions.”

The conference will feature a host of inspiring speakers and a panel of inspirational founders. The lineup will include informative sessions and motivating workshops from the following speakers:

Tia Graham, an inspirationist and the founder of Arrive at Happy, a company with a mission of inspiring transformation through the science of happiness, will share valuable information on how to infuse happiness into an organization. In a talk titled, “Harness the Power of Happiness,” Graham will share personal and authentic stories about choosing joy and reveal how elevating happiness can increase creativity, engagement, productivity, and loyalty.

Entrepreneur and author Jen Groover will keynote the event in a session titled “The More Method: The Simple Formula to Get More of Everything You Desire in Life.” Groover will share how to identify the beliefs, fears, and emotions that hold individuals back from achieving one’s goals and maximizing potential. Based on her soon-to-be-released book with the same name, Groover will lead a compelling session that will help attendees identify and use emotions to reach their goals more effectively. In addition, she will reveal how to create deeper, more trusting relationships with people to help collaborate, sell, manage, and create support teams for greater overall life success, fulfillment, and innovation.

Navigating a successful career path in today’s constantly evolving workplace poses numerous challenges. Wanting to help women find the path that’s right for them is what spurred Lauren McGoodwin to create Career Contessa, a career site built exclusively for women to help them cultivate successful and rewarding careers through expert advice, videos, one-on-one mentoring, online skills-based courses and resources, and a curated job board. In a session titled, “Three Ways to Leverage Your Strengths at Work,” McGoodwin will reveal how to determine an individual’s greatest assets and use them to advance a career or grow a business.

Ariane Resnick, author of How to Be Well When You’re Not, will lead an interactive workshop to enhance inclusivity and accessibility within the wellness industry, which can sometimes be perceived as inaccessible with undue focus on designer athletic wear, pseudoscience-based cleanses, and the perfect Instagrammable avocado toast or yoga pose. In a session titled, “Healing the Healers,” Resnick will share simple solutions that can help shift the focus back to what matters and increase the wellbeing of healers and clients.

An innovator in the global wellness industry, Diana Stobo is an expert and trusted voice on a host of subjects, including digestive health, food as a modality for change, hormone balance, sex, aging well, weight management, wellness travel, and more. A classically trained chef, nutrition expert, and an early pioneer in the raw food movement, Stobo has coached thousands of people back to good health throughout her years as a health coach and healer. She is known for her ability to create tools and practices that empower and facilitate transformation and to help foster freedom and empowerment in people’s lives. In a talk titled, “Harness the Power of Your Emotions for Success,” she will reveal how emotions can be used to propel you forward as opposed to limiting growth.

Industry leaders Tara Grodjesk, founder and president of Tara Spa Therapy and vice president of Earthlite, spa and wellness product, and Michael Tompkins, partner at Hutchinson Consulting, will also lead an interactive workshop titled, “The Many Faces of Women Who Change Our World.” Differing female traits influence society on a grand scale. By embracing female archetypes, both women and men can become more balanced, effective leaders. Grodjesk and Tompkins will show attendees how to own their power in cultivating balanced and effective leadership to impact positive change in the workplace and in the world.

The event will also feature a networking lunch, a rejuvenating meditation-in-motion energy break, and an end-of-day cocktail party with fun activities like a photo booth, mini spa treatments and experiences, and more. Attendees will also receive a gift bag with more than $300 worth of goodies.

For more information on American Spa’s West Coast Women in Wellness Leadership Conference and to register, visit www.americanspawiw.com .

For information on sponsorship opportunities, please contact Julie Keller Callaghan at jkeller@questex.com or Maura Igoe at migoe@questex.com .

