Dawson James Securities Announces 5th Annual Small Cap Growth Conference

The Dawson James 2019 Small Cap Growth Conference is structured to help emerging growth companies succeed by providing access to research, investment capital and capital market distribution. Through Dawson James’ global network of investors, participating small-cap companies can take advantage of the unique opportunity to connect with other professionals in the same space as well as meet one-on-one with institutional funds and high-net-worth accredited investors.

The Dawson James 2019 Small Cap Growth Conference will feature presentations from over 30 companies in the healthcare, consumer and technology sectors. These companies will present to a by-invitation-only audience that will include institutional funds and some of Dawson’s high-net-worth clients. Attendees will have the opportunity to discover up-and-coming companies in the small-cap space and also make valuable connections with investors and other key professionals.

The conference will begin Monday evening with a welcome reception at the Wyndham Grand Jupiter at Harbourside Place, which is the host venue for the conference. Guests will be able to unwind, get to know other attendees and enjoy the lovely waterside views as they prepare for the fast-paced and exciting day that will follow.

In addition to company presentations, the conference agenda will feature an “uplist bootcamp” for invited companies that are exploring the option of uplisting to a higher stock exchange. Those involved will gain valuable insights, taught by skilled experts, into how to elevate their listing status. It will be an optimal learning opportunity for small-cap businesses trying to break into a wider market.

Dawson’s conference boasts a wide range of notable sponsors, from Schiff Hardin, LLP, Ellenoff Grossman & Schole LLP, Lucosky Brookman, Marcum LLP, Crescendo Communications and M2 Compliance.

From the distinguished sponsors to the standout participating companies and high-net-worth investors, those in attendance at the Small Cap Growth Conference will form a highly valuable networking pool, making the Dawson James Securities Annual Small Cap Growth Conference a not-to-be-missed gathering in the small-cap space.

Additional details about the Fifth Annual Dawson James Small Cap Growth Conference, including registration information, can be found at https://dawsonjames.com/conferences/ and https://www.meetmax.com/sched/event_55933/conference_home.html .

About Dawson James Securities

With corporate offices located in Florida, Dawson James Securities has several offices across the East Coast. Dawson specializes in capital raising for small and microcap public and private growth companies primarily in the Life Science/Health Care, Technology and Consumer sectors and is a full service investment banking firm with research, institutional and retail sales, as well as execution trading and corporate services.

