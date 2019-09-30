Real and Compound Chocolate: World Market Sales, Consumption, Demand and Forecast 2019 – 2023

PUNE, INDIA, September 30, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ --

Real and Compound Chocolate Industry 2019

Description:-

Real chocolate contains cocoa butter and cocoa liquor extracted from cocoa or cacao beans. Cocoa butter is an expensive ingredient, so it requires an additional procedure known as ‘tempering,’ to prevent blooming or discoloration of chocolate. On the other hand, compound chocolate contains cocoa butter replacer in higher percentage along with other chocolate ingredients. In the preparation of compound chocolates, the cocoa powder is used as a substitute for cocoa liquor. Cocoa butter replacers (fat) are manufactured from vegetable oils, as vegetable oils are already processed fat molecules which are uniform in nature and hence does not require tempering.

Globally, real chocolate is processed and packaged primarily for direct consumers and artisans. Whereas compound chocolate is mainly processed and packaged for industrial use, bakeries, confectioneries, and others. Strategic new product developments followed by creative packaging are driving the growth of real chocolates globally. Moreover, there have been improvements in technology starting from the harvesting of cocoa/cacao bean to chocolate bar processing which is adding fuel to the growth of the market. Additionally, high focus on marketing the products by key players has a great opportunity for the real and compound chocolate market in the future.

Key Players Analysis

The leading market players in the global real and compound chocolate market primarily are Mars Inc. (U.S.), Mondelez International, Inc. (U.S.), The Hershey Co. (U.S.), Barry Callebaut AG (Switzerland), Nestle S.A. (Switzerland), Blommer Chocolate Company (U.S.), Foley’s Candies Ltd. (Canada), Guittard Chocolate Company, PURATOS Group NV (Belgium), Ferrero SPA (Italy), Alpezzi Chocolate (Mexico), Ghirardelli Chocolate Company (U.S.), Valrhona Inc. (France), Republica del cacao (South America), TCHO (U.S.), Puratos Group NV (Belgium), Barry Callebaut AG (Switzerland), Meiji Co., Ltd. (Japan), Lindt & Sprüngli SpA (Italy), Fujian Yake Food Co., Ltd. (China), Aalst Chocolate Pte. Ltd. (Singapore), and Beryl's Chocolate & Confectionery Sdn. Bhd.(Malaysia).

In the beginning, the report proposes a brief assessment of the industry’s set-up through a basic synopsis. The synopsis covers a description, its noteworthy applications, and the production technology that is utilized. The global Real and Compound Chocolate market analysis comprises a thorough understanding of the competitive scenario, current trends in the industry, and substantial regional standing. The report studies the value margins of the product as well as the risk features that are linked with the producers. The study of the market has been directed by evaluating 2019 as the base year and the forecast period stretches over till 2023.

Drivers and Constraints

The report has studied numerous substantial dynamics that account for a considerable influence over the Real and Compound Chocolate market. The report expansively explains volume trends, the value, and the pricing history of the market. Moreover, a detailed analysis has been conducted concerning various potential opportunities and trends, growth driving factors, and restraints, to achieve a more in-depth perception of the market.

Regional Description

The estimate and analysis of the Real and Compound Chocolate market have been conducted on a regional as well as global level. On the basis of regions, the market has been studied in North America, Latin America (LATAM), Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), and the Middle East and Africa (MEA). The report has included the market in each of these regions expansively, with a detailed analysis of the latest outlook, trends, and growth opportunities.

Method of Research

This market research report involves the use of numerous primary and secondary sources to recognize and collect useful data for this wide-ranging commercial, market-oriented, and technical evaluation of the market. In order to determine the market outlook precisely, the market has been studied according to the parameters stated in Porter’s Five Force Model. The analysis detects and focuses on the various strengths, opportunities, weaknesses, and threats (SWOT analysis) related to the industry. The market estimation and forecasting have been conducting expansively with the application of numerous data triangulation methods for the complete market analysis. Extensive qualitative and quantities study has been followed from statistical data from market engineering procedures to list out essential information throughout the report.

