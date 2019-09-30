PUNE, INDIA, September 30, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ --

WiseGuyReports.Com Publish a New Market Research Report On –“ In-flight Entertainment Market Analysis, Strategic Assessment, Trend Outlook and Bussiness Opportunities 2019-2023”.

In-flight Entertainment Industry 2019

Description:-

In-flight entertainment refers to entertainment that is targeted at potential consumers, onboard an aircraft, to enhance their flying experience. It entails entertainment in the form of movies, e-books, videos, games, and others. With technological advancements in the satellite as well as air-to-ground network, onboard connectivity is gaining significance in aircraft, and nowadays it has become a necessity rather than a luxury. Increase in the number of aircraft and passenger traffic are some of the macro factors driving the in-flight entertainment market. The global in-flight entertainment market is estimated to witness a CAGR of 13.07% during the forecast period, 2017-2023.

Over the past decade, the airline industry has been tremendously influenced by copious changes in technology. Airline technology now cannot only transport travelers from one destination to another, but can also provide an entertaining travel experience, tailored to meet the requirements of the passengers.

Key Players Analysis

The key players of in-flight entertainment market are FDS Avionics Corp. (U.S.), Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. (U.S.), Gogo Inc. (U.S.), Honeywell International Inc. (U.S.), Inmarsat Plc (U.K), Lufthansa Systems (Germany), Panasonic Avionics Corporation (U.S.), Rockwell Collins, Inc. (U.S.) SITAONAIR (Switzerland), Thales Group (France), Viasat Inc. (U.S.), and Zodiac Aerospace (France). In 2016, Panasonic Avionics Corporation accounted for nearly 45% of the global market.

In the beginning, the report proposes a brief assessment of the industry’s set-up through a basic synopsis. The synopsis covers a description, its noteworthy applications, and the production technology that is utilized. The global In-flight Entertainment market analysis comprises a thorough understanding of the competitive scenario, current trends in the industry, and substantial regional standing. The report studies the value margins of the product as well as the risk features that are linked with the producers. The study of the market has been directed by evaluating 2019 as the base year and the forecast period stretches over till 2023.

Drivers and Constraints

The report has studied numerous substantial dynamics that account for a considerable influence over the In-flight Entertainment market. The report expansively explains volume trends, the value, and the pricing history of the market. Moreover, a detailed analysis has been conducted concerning various potential opportunities and trends, growth driving factors, and restraints, to achieve a more in-depth perception of the market.

Regional Description

The estimate and analysis of the In-flight Entertainment market have been conducted on a regional as well as global level. On the basis of regions, the market has been studied in North America, Latin America (LATAM), Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), and the Middle East and Africa (MEA). The report has included the market in each of these regions expansively, with a detailed analysis of the latest outlook, trends, and growth opportunities.

Method of Research

This market research report involves the use of numerous primary and secondary sources to recognize and collect useful data for this wide-ranging commercial, market-oriented, and technical evaluation of the market. In order to determine the market outlook precisely, the market has been studied according to the parameters stated in Porter’s Five Force Model. The analysis detects and focuses on the various strengths, opportunities, weaknesses, and threats (SWOT analysis) related to the industry. The market estimation and forecasting have been conducting expansively with the application of numerous data triangulation methods for the complete market analysis. Extensive qualitative and quantities study has been followed from statistical data from market engineering procedures to list out essential information throughout the report.

