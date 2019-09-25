Property for Sale – Walking Distance to the Beach!

City of Galveston sells prime location property

/EIN News/ -- GALVESTON, Texas, Sept. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The City of Galveston is currently selling real estate property located at 2604 Avenue Q (aka 2001 26th St) in Galveston, TX 77550. Consisting of a building and land, the property is for sale on the online government surplus auction website GovDeals.com .



The auction for the property, appraised at $245,000, is open to the public with a starting bid of $120,000 and closes on October 7, 2019. Located just three blocks from the beach on the Gulf of Mexico, the property falls behind Galveston’s protective Seawall.

The subject site is a typical neighborhood site, similar in all characteristics to surrounding properties and level at curb grade. While the building was renovated for office space use, it is in a residential zone and can be renovated and used as a residence. The City of Galveston Planning Department can be contacted for up-to-date zoning information.

The building has a standard wood frame, with downstairs spaces including one main open office and three private offices, hallway with records desk, and two bathrooms with showers. Upstairs is a dorm style room, bathroom (no shower), break room and an open kitchen area (includes stove and cabinets).

Legal description is ABST 628 Page 121 & 122 Lot 8 & E 1/2 of Lot 9 SW BLK 91 Galveston Outlots. More detailed information can be viewed on the auction page, including appraisal and property details.

You must be a registered bidder with GovDeals to place a bid on any auction. Interested bidders may go to GovDeals.com/Register to complete their free bidder registration.

Media Contact:

Angela Jones

GovDeals

334-387-0515

ajones@govdeals.com David A. Smith

City of Galveston

409-797-3920

smithdav@cityofgalveston.org



A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2686152c-2893-4ae5-91ca-c73dae1961d2

Real Property - 2604 Ave Q, Galveston (AKA 2001 26th) Texas 77550 For sale by auction on GovDeals.com



